Best Dell laptop sales and deals in August 2021

The best Dell laptop sales and deals offer you a chance to pick up a laptop from the manufacturer's excellent range for a surprisingly low price.

With the continued popularity of both remote learning and working from home, laptops have never been more in demand. This means that cheap laptop deals are in abundance right now as retailers are locked in fierce competition to offer the lowest price in town.

Dell laptops are always among the most sought-after models on the market, and that’s still very much the case right now. While some retailers like Best Buy are offering great discounts on Dell laptops, you'll want to go directly to the source in order to find the biggest savings.

Getting the right Dell laptop for you is crucial to ensure your productivity is at its peak when learning or working at home. Plus, even when you’re unwinding with a bit of Netflix or social media surfing you’ll want a solid machine powering your relaxation time.

That’s why we’ve put together this rundown of the best Dell laptop sales and deals currently available. Be warned the sales below are only active for a limited time, but we’ll be updating this page regularly as new deals become available.

Best Dell laptop sales and deals right now

Best Dell laptops under $499

Dell Inspiron 3505: was $519 now $399 @ Best Buy

This entry-level Dell Inspiron is an ideal pick for students. With a AMD Ryzen 5 Processor, Vega 8 graphics, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD it sports decent specs. It's not a powerhouse, but it'll manage all the basics well.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15 3000: was $629 now $429 @ Dell

This Dell laptop is $200 off right now. While it can be upgraded with additional extras, for $429 you get a laptop that offers a 15.6-inch HD display, 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.View Deal

Best Dell laptops under $999

Dell Inspiron 7000: was $949 now $749 @ Best Buy

This Dell machine sports a 2-in-1 design allowing the 13.3-inch FHD touch-screen display to be folded back into a tablet mode. It also offers an Intel Evo Platform Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. View Deal

Dell XPS 13: was $1,099 now $899 @ Dell

The Dell XPS range has always been one of the manufactures strongest and right now you can get the XPS 13 for $200 at Dell's own webstore. This configuration includes a 13.3-inch FHD display, 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for storage. View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15 Plus: was $1,379 now $899 @ Dell

Dell is offering a huge $430 of this Inspiron 15 Plus model. Such a large saving makes this one of the best Dell laptop deals and sales currently available. It has a 15.6-inch FHD touch-screen display, 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Use coupon "50OFF699" at checkout to drop its price to $899.99. View Deal

Best Dell laptops over $999

Dell New XPS 13: was $1,569 now $1,329 @ Dell

This souped-up version of the popular XPS 13 laptop contains a 13.4-inch FHD display with InfinityEdge technology, an 11th Gen Intel i7 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Use coupon "50OFF699" at checkout to drop its price to $1,329.99.View Deal