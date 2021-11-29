Best Cyber Monday deals 2021 — top sales right now

Cyber Monday deals have landed, so get ready to see retailers offer a range of discounts on flagship devices. Now is the perfect time to score flagship devices for cheap — after all, with these discounts, there's no doubt as to why Cyber Monday is among the biggest online retail events of the year.

Major retailers such as Amazon, Currys and Argos have a wide array of seasonal savings that are well worth your time. Plenty of must-have products have already had their prices slashed — and yes, that includes favorites such as 4K televisions and gaming laptops.

There's no time to lose since today will be filled with more deals than anyone could possibly sort through. Don't let this deter you though, since we’ll be tracking all the best Cyber Monday deals to ensure you don’t miss an all-time low price. Make sure to bookmark this page to stay updated on the best sales.

DeLonghi Nescafé Dolce Gusto Piccolo XS DeLonghi Nescafe Coffee Machine: was £69 now £29 @ Amazon

This coffee machine is capable of making more than 40 different beverages using Nescafe Dolce Gusto and Starbucks pods. It also sports an adjustable drip tray and is extremely easy to clean. It's a massive £40 off at Amazon in this Cyber Monday deal.

Fitbit Charge 4 Fitbit Charge 4: was £129 now £89 @ Amazon

Fitbit's best fitness tracker has built-in GPS, a heart rate monitor, sleep tracking, contactless payments, and is water-resistant to 50 meters. The Editor's Choice fitness tracker has dropped by £40 in time for Cyber Monday.

New Apple AirPods Pro: was £239 now £185 @ Amazon New Apple AirPods Pro: was £239 now £185 @ Amazon

The New Apple AirPods Pro add MagSafe Charging. It also sports active noise canceling, a transparency mode, spatial audio support and 24-hours of battery life via the Charging Case. And they're sweat and water-resistant for working out.

Samsung UE65TU7020 Samsung 65" Crystal 4K Smart TV: was £699 now £539 @ Amazon

Delivering a premium picture with fantastic colours and contrast, this Samsung 64-inch 4K TV is certainly worth a look. For a limited time, it's £150 off at Amazon, making this one of the best Cyber Monday deals currently running.

Emma mattress: up to 50% off @ Emma Original Emma mattress: up to 50% off @ Emma Original

Emma is offering a sizeable 50% discount on its Original Mattress Bundle. There's also a very healthy 45% off its Original Mattress and Premium Mattress. The discount is applied automatically so no need for coupon codes, and you'll get 200 nights to try it at home.

LG OLED55C1 LG 55" OLED UHD 4K Smart TV: was £1,699 now £1,099 @ Amazon

Grab an OLED TV for less courtesy of this Amazon Cyber Monday deal. This LG 55-inch OLED television is a massive £600 off and offers Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos support as well as a dedicated Game Optimiser mode for gamers.

Sony Bravia X85JU 55" 4K UHD Smart TV: was £1,099 now £779 @ Currys Sony Bravia X85JU 55" 4K UHD Smart TV: was £1,099 now £779 @ Currys

One of the best cheap television deals currently running sees Currys slash £220 off this Sony Bravia display. It sports the powerful X1 processor and has Dolby Atmos support for a cinema-like experience.

Dell XPS 13 9305 Dell XPS 13: was £849 now £729 @ Curry's

The Dell XPS 13 is one of the best laptops you can buy. You can get this sleek machine for just £729 with this deal. This configuration packs a 13.3-inch 1080p InfinityEdge display, 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage.

Apple Macbook Air (M1 2020) MacBook Air 256GB (2020): was £999 now £889 @ Amazon

The entry-level MacBook Air (2020) is currently £110 off at Amazon. Sporting Apple's M1 chip for lightning-quick performance and a 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, it's an excellent laptop now even cheaper.

Tablets

Amazon Fire 7 (2019) Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: was £49 now £29 @ Amazon

The Fire 7 is the best affordable tablet around. It lets you access your favourite entertainment apps and call on Alexa for hands-free functionality. It's now on sale for just £29.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet: was £89 now £39 @ Amazon Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet: was £89 now £39 @ Amazon

You won't find many 8in tablets cheaper than £39 — and certainly not any that offer as many good features. As we say in our review, it has a good, bright screen, excellent battery life, plenty of apps and even a decent camera. This deal cuts the price by a whopping 56%, though keep in mind that it may take a while until your item is delivered.

Apple iPad Pro 11 (2021) iPad Pro 11" (256GB, 2021): was £849 now £799 @ Amazon

Amazon is currnetly offering £50 off the iPad Pro 2021. Taking full advantage of Apple's M1 chip and also sporting a stunning 11-inch Liquid Retina display, the iPad Pro 2021 is a borderline essential piece of tech.

iPad Pro 11" (128GB, 2021): was £749 now £719 @ Amazon iPad Pro 11" (128GB, 2021): was £749 now £719 @ Amazon

If you can make do with half the onboard storage, then this iPad Pro is also discounted. This deal takes £29 off the original price. However, it is facing quite lengthy shipping delays.

iPad Pro 12.9" (128GB, 2021): was £999 now £949 @ Amazon iPad Pro 12.9" (128GB, 2021): was £999 now £949 @ Amazon

Go big with the iPad Pro 12.9-inch, now at its all-time lowest price just in time for Cyber Monday deals. Offering a fantastic display coupled with the latest M1 chip for super speedy performance, this is one tablet that is very easy to recommend.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE (5G): was £589 now £449 @ Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE (5G): was £589 now £449 @ Amazon

U.K. buyers can get either the 5G-ready version or the WiFi version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE for just £449. You can choose to quadruple the base storage or to get a keyboard cover if you pay more.

Apple Pencil (2nd Generation): was £119 now £99 @ Amazon Apple Pencil (2nd Generation): was £119 now £99 @ Amazon

Some accessories you can make do without but the Apple Pencil is an essential tool for heavy tablet users. It's dropped £20 in this Amazon Cyber Monday deal. We're not expecting any further discounts so grab it now before stock issues become a factor.

TVs

Hisense 43" 4K Smart TV: was £349 now £279 @ Argos Hisense 43" 4K Smart TV: was £349 now £279 @ Argos

If you're after a cheap 4K TV you can't go wrong with this Hisense pick, now £70 off at Argos. It's a Roku TV so can access all the major streaming apps and this is about the lowest price you can expect to pay for a 4K panel.

Samsung 75" QLED UHD 4K Smart TV: was £1,599, now £1,099 @ Currys Samsung 75" QLED UHD 4K Smart TV: was £1,599, now £1,099 @ Currys

Currys is offering a massive £500 off a massive Samsung QLED 4K television. You'll get gorgeous images no matter what you're watching thanks to HDR 10+ support and the QLED panel. Plus, all the Smart TV features you'd expect.

Sony BRAVIA OLED: was £1,599 now £1,149 @ Amazon 55" Sony BRAVIA OLED: was £1,599 now £1,149 @ Amazon

This Amazon UK deal takes a generous £430 off the original price. The Sony BRAVIA KE55A8/P is one of the best OLED TVs on the market, packing a powerful processor, a rich 55-inch 4K OLED display and support for AI voice assistants. The offer ends in 1 day.

Sony Bravia X85JU 55" 4K UHD Smart TV: was £1,099 now £779 at Currys Sony Bravia X85JU 55" 4K UHD Smart TV: was £1,099 now £779 at Currys

One of the best cheap television deals currently running sees Currys slash £200 off this Sony Bravia display. It sports the powerful X1 processor and has Dolby Atmos support for a cinema-like experience.

Chromebooks

Asus CX1100 Chromebook: was £229 now £159 @ Amazon Asus CX1100 Chromebook: was £229 now £159 @ Amazon

If you want a Chromebook at the lowest possible price you'll struggle to beat this Cyber Monday deal at Amazon. This Asus Chromebook is currently just £159, that's a very healthy £70 off.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook: was £279 now £199 @ Amazon Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook: was £279 now £199 @ Amazon

The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook is an excellent 2-in-1 laptop. Functioning as both a laptop and a tablet-style device, it offers extreme versatility. It's currently £80 off at Amazon.

Acer 314 Chromebook: was £289 now £199 @ Currys Acer 314 Chromebook: was £289 now £199 @ Currys

This Chromebook from Acer is currently a sizeable £90 for Cyber Monday at Currys. It features a MediaTek MT8183 processor, RAM 4GB of Ram, 64GB of eMMC storage and a 14-inch FHD screen. Plus, it can run for 12 hours on a single battery charge.

HP x360 2-in-1 Chromebook: was £349 now £279 @ Currys HP x360 2-in-1 Chromebook: was £349 now £279 @ Currys

This Chromebook offers the best of a traditional laptop and a portable tablet in one slick package. It also boasts an Intel Celeron N4000 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC, as well as a very impressive 13 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Laptops

Asus TUF Dash F15: was £1,099 now £899 @ Very Asus TUF Dash F15: was £1,099 now £899 @ Very

Another Asus TUF gaming laptop, but this one Core i7-11370H processors, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD space and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. For under £1,000 this is a laptop you don't want to overlook.

HP Pavilion 14: was £429 now £329 @ Currys HP Pavilion 14: was £429 now £329 @ Currys

This entry-level HP Pavilion 14 is now £100 off at Currys. It sports a Dual-Core Intel Pentium Gold 7505 CPU, 4GB of RAM, a 14-inch FHD touch-screen display and a 128GB SSD for storage.

Mattresses

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: save 45% on all sizes @ Nectar Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: save 45% on all sizes @ Nectar

Nectar offers big savings all year round, but for Cyber Monday, the discounts have got even bigger. Right now you can get 45% off any mattress available. If that wasn't enough, you'll also get free delivery. Not only do you save money on a Nectar mattress, but you'll also get free gifts worth up to £385, including pillows, a mattress protector, sheets and a duvet.

Otty Pure Hybrid Bamboo and Charcoal Mattress: was £649 now £324 @ Otty Otty Pure Hybrid Bamboo and Charcoal Mattress: was £649 now £324 @ Otty

The U.K.'s first bamboo memory foam with charcoal-infused layers is currently down to just £324. This sleep surface is ideal for people with allergies, asthma or sensitive skin. This saving applies across every single, for example, a King size was £999 but is now £549.

Eve Hybrid Mattress: up to 35% off @ Eve Eve Hybrid Mattress: up to 35% off @ Eve

The perfect mattress for hot sleepers due to a top layer of graphite-infused cushioning foam, the Even Hyrbird Mattress will help cool you down and get a good night's rest. The Original Hybrid, Lighter Hybrid and Premium Hybrid are all up to 35% off for Cyber Monday. Additional extras and bed frames are also reduced.

Silentnight mattresses and beds: now 20% off @ Argos Silentnight mattresses and beds: now 20% off @ Argos

Don't miss this — you can save 20% right now on a range of some of the best Silentnight beds, mattresses, and headboards. The quality and comfort they offer for the price is some of the best around, so you can't go wrong with a Silentnight mattress. Just remember to use code 'silent20' at checkout to take advantage of the discount.

Streaming

Roku Express: was £29 now £13 @ Amazon Roku Express: was £29 now £13 @ Amazon

If you want a streaming stick at the lowest price possible, then it's pretty hard to beat this Cyber Monday deal on the entry-level Roku Express. It should be noted, the Express only outputs at 1080p, so it's not an ideal pick if you're looking to pair with a 4K TV. Try the Roku Streaming Stick Plus instead (which is also on sale).

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: was £29, now £14 @ Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: was £29, now £14 @ Amazon

This cheap as chips deal on Amazon's most basic Fire TV Stick will be hard to beat when it comes to function vs cost. Sure, it lacks the ability to control your TV, but you still get access to all the main streaming channels plus Alexa control. And come on, it's £14!

Fire TV Stick 4K: was £49 now £24 @ Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was £49 now £24 @ Amazon

For 4K resolution, HDR color palettes, and speedy navigation, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is the streamer to get. You can stream videos, listen to music, interact with Alexa and play games for just £24, which is its lowest price of the year.

Roku Streaming Stick Plus: was £59 now £29 @ Amazon Roku Streaming Stick Plus: was £59 now £29 @ Amazon

The Roku Streaming Stick Plus is the most complete 4K HDR streaming device you can get for its inexpensive price. With full 4K HDR capabilities, a huge selection of compatible apps, and a highly customizable interface, it's a smart buy.

Apple TV 4K (2021): was £169 now £159 @ Currys Apple TV 4K (2021): was £169 now £159 @ Currys

The new Apple TV supports high-frame-rate HDR streaming as well as support for multiple users. Apple has added a speedy A12 Bionic chip for snappy performance, but it's the new remote, which we like the most. It retains touch and gestures, but adds actual buttons as well as an intuitive jog wheel that recalls the classic iPod.

Fire TV Cube: was £109 now £59 @ Amazon Fire TV Cube: was £109 now £59 @ Amazon

Amazon's most advanced streaming device is almost half price for Cyber Monday 2021. Not only does it offer 4K resolution across compatible apps, it boasts support for HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos. You can even control it exclusively with voice controls.

Kitchen

Instant Pot Duo Pressure Cooker: was £89 now £79 @ Amazon Instant Pot Duo Pressure Cooker: was £89 now £79 @ Amazon

This Instant Pot Pressure Cooker offers 7-in-1 functionality making it an extremely versatile kitchen appliance. It also remembers your preferred cooking presets and delivers consistently delicious results every time.

Instant Pot Vortex Air Fryer: was £99 now £79 @ Amazon Instant Pot Vortex Air Fryer: was £99 now £79 @ Amazon

Air Fryers are all the rage right now, and you can get in on the trend for less with this Amazon Cyber Monday offer. The Instant Pot Vortex 4-in-1 Air Fryer is currently £20 off for a limited time.

Nespresso Magimix Vertuo Coffee Machine w/ Milk Frother: was £199 now £119 @ Amazon Nespresso Magimix Vertuo Coffee Machine w/ Milk Frother: was £199 now £119 @ Amazon

It may have a slightly silly name, but this coffee machine deal from Amazon is certainly no laughing matter. This Nespresso appliance takes the pain out of using a coffee machine. There's no need to change your settings daily: the machine automatically recognises the pod inserted and blends the perfect cup every time. If you don't need the milk frother you can pick up the machine standalone for £74.

Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor: was £199 now £128 @ Amazon Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor: was £199 now £128 @ Amazon

Amazon is offering a massive £70 off this best-selling food processor from Ninja. As the name suggests this machine is three appliances in one (food processor, multi-serve blender and personal blender), which makes this a real Cyber Monday bargain.

KitchenAid Stand Mixer: was £399 now £329 @ Appliances Direct KitchenAid Stand Mixer: was £399 now £329 @ Appliances Direct

This super glossy stand mixer is currently £70 off at Appliances Direct. It comes with a sizeable 4.8 litre stainless steel bowl for mixing and the 300 Watt Motor is plenty powerful. Plus, you get a five-year warranty for complete peace of mind.

Gaming

Nintendo Switch with Animal Crossing New Horizons: was £299 now £289 @ Smyth's Nintendo Switch with Animal Crossing New Horizons: was £299 now £289 @ Smyth's

This bundle gets you £10 off Animal Crossing: New Horizons alongside a Nintendo Switch console. It's one of the best games on Switch, so this is a great deal. You can also get Mario Party Superstars instead of Animal Crossing with your console if you prefer. Plus, check out this Nintendo Switch console bundle that comes with Just Dance 2022 and Mario & Rabbids Kingdom Battle for the same price.

PS5: check stock @ Amazon PS5: check stock @ Amazon

Sony's flagship gaming machine, the PS5 is one of the most in-demand tech products currently available. For good reason: this powerful console boasts 4K visuals, an innovative DualSense controller, and a 4K Blu-ray drive. It may be restocked in time for Cyber Monday.

Xbox Series X: check stock @ Amazon Xbox Series X: check stock @ Amazon

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft's new flagship console. It features 12 teraflops of graphics power, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and Blu-ray drive. It runs games at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second with a max of 8K at 120 fps. The Editor's Choice console represents the pinnacle of Microsoft's gaming efforts. It's currently out of stock but could return for Cyber Monday.

Immortals Fenyx Rising: was £57 now £17 @ Argos Immortals Fenyx Rising: was £57 now £17 @ Argos

If, like us, you've played and loved Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and want something to tide you over during the wait for a sequel, Immortals Fenyx Rising should scratch that itch. The boss battles are exhilarating, the lush environments look great on Switch, and the ability to customise your hero's look is a fun addition.

Seagate Storage Expansion Card: was £219 now £184 Seagate Storage Expansion Card: was £219 now £184

If you're struggling to find space for all your Xbox Series X games, consider a storage upgrade. Thanks to this Cyber Monday sale you can save £35 on this expansion card.

Call of Duty Vanguard: was £69 now £63 @ Amazon Call of Duty Vanguard: was £69 now £63 @ Amazon

Experience World War II across four global fronts in Call of Duty Vanguard. The juggernaut shooter franchise returns with three distinct modes: campaign, multiplayer and zombies. The Amazon exclusive edition also includes an additional cosmetic DLC pack.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: was £59 now £49 @ Amazon Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: was £59 now £49 @ Amazon

The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is the best way to play games on Nintendo's popular console. With its premium design and spacious button layout, it'll take your Switch gaming up a gear. It's currently £10 off it's usual price on Amazon, and at Curry's and Very as well.

PS5 restock and Cyber Monday deals

Sorry to disappoint, but don’t expect to see any Cyber Monday deals on the PS5. The console is simply too popular for Sony or any retailers to offer a discount. In fact, even buying the console come Cyber Monday will likely still be extremely difficult.

That said, we could see several retailers such as Amazon and Game hold a PS5 restock to mark the occasion. At the very least, some of the best PS5 games and accessories are sure to be available for cheap. Make sure to follow our PS5 restock and Xbox Series X restock coverage for tips on how to get a console before the holiday rush.

iPhone 13 and Cyber Monday deals

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

While we don’t expect to see any discount on buying the iPhone 13 outright, we do expect mobile carriers to offer a slew of excellent packages and tariffs that will get you Apple’s latest headset for less.

During Cyber Monday 2020 we sure several retailers doing just that for the (at the time) newly-released iPhone 12. There will be some hoops to jump through for the majority of iPhone 13 Cyber Monday deals — you might need to be a new customer to a network — but if you’re eyeing up Apple’s latest handset we recommend waiting to see what Cyber Monday has to offer.

In-store Cyber Monday events

Cyber Monday is traditionally an online sales event, so the number of retailers offering in-store Cyber Monday events is likely to be extremely small. Some may still be offering Black Friday deals from the weekend, but most will save the best deals exclusively for online shoppers. We recommend staying at home at scoring the best Cyber Monday deals online.