Black Friday vacuum deals 2021 — early sales to grab right now

If you’re after a powerful, new vac to handle all your cleaning chores or simply want a fancy upgrade, Black Friday vacuum deals will be here soon with massive discount on our favorite vacuums.

Nowadays, the essential vacuum cleaner can do much more than just suck up dirt and dustballs. From cordless stick and upright cleaners to bagless and 2-in-1 styles, there are plenty of vacuum cleaner options. What’s more, if you really want a smart upgrade, there are the handy robot vacs that will do all the hard work for you, so you’ll never even lift a finger!

With so much choice, it can often be tricky to find a great vacuum deal. Luckily, we’ve saved you the effort of searching around, and have spotted some great early Black Friday vacuum deals. Alternatively, make sure to check out our Black Friday deals coverage for the best early sales.

Black Friday vacuum deals — best early sales

Dyson Slim Ball Animal Upright Vacuum Cleaner: was $349 now $299 @ Home Depot

If you prefer an upright cleaner, save $50 on this Slim Ball Animal Upright. Equipped with a self-adjusting cleaning head to tackle all types of flooring including hardwood, carpets and laminate floors. In addition, it comes with a selection of handy tools including the tangle-free turbine tool to remove ingrained hair from carpets and upholstery.

Shark Navigator® Lift-Away® ADV Upright Vacuum - Blue Jean: was $229 now $199 @ Best Buy

If you want a 2-in-1 vacuum cleaner, this Shark upright vacuum deal offers value for the money. It has multi-floor cleaning power with excellent pick-up for hair which is ideal for pet owners. It also has an easy 'Lift-Away' detachable pod that you can carry around the home, making it easy to tackle stairs and hard-to-reach places. What's more, it comes with an anti-allergen seal to lock 99.9% dust and allergens. This is certainly a great sale.

Roborock S6 Robot Vacuum, Robotic Vacuum Cleaner And Mop: was $799 now $547 @ Wayfair

This Roborock offer will save you a whopping $252, saving you serious cash. This vacuum and mop cleaner has adaptive routing and multi-floor mapping, meaning every inch of your home will be dust-free and spotless. You can even set schedules to clean a room or more. At such a good price, don't miss out on this early Black Friday vacuum deal.

Black Friday vacuum deals — what to expect in 2021

Last year saw plenty of deals floating around. Target had some of the best deals including the Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum down from $499 to $299, and the Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum from $380 to $230.

Amazon also had a range of deals such as the Anker Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C Robot Vacuum Cleaner from $300 to $180, and BISSELL 2999 MultiClean Allergen Pet Upright Vacuum with HEPA Seal System on sale from $180 to $140.

We can expect similar deals this year, particularly from popular brands such as Dyson, Bissell, and Shark to name a few. It’s worth looking out for great robot vac deals too as they are becoming more in-demand this year.