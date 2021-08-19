Trending

Best Adidas sales in August 2021

Today's best Adidas sales you can buy online

With summer in full swing, Adidas sales can be found everywhere. Whether you're shopping for Adidas running gear, Adidas backpacks, or Adidas face masks — we're rounding up the best Adidas sales you can get right now. 

Adidas is one of the biggest names in sportswear and sneakers, and these Adidas deals are the ideal excuse to treat yourself to some fresh new gear. Plus, with back to school sales in full swing, you're bound to find the best deals of the summer. Adidas sells everything from sneakers and running gear to backpacks and fragrances, so you’re sure to find something to suit you. 

Best Adidas sales today

Adidas Ultraboost DNA Shoes: was $180 now $169 @ Amazon
With 13 available colors including Solar Slime, Core Black, and Night Flash, these stylish running shoes offer unparalleled grip and traction and adaptive fit for the perfect foot cushioning. Various sizes are on sale from $169. View Deal

Adidas Running Mid-Crew Socks: was $12 now $9 @ Kohl's
Get this set of Adidas socks now on sale at Kohl's. Available in two colors and with climacool ventilation, they're ideal for working out and wearing under running shoes. View Deal

Adidas Essentials 3-Striped Hoodie: was $60 now $48 @ Amazon
Cold weather will be here before you know it. This Adidas sale knocks Adidas' iconic hoodie to just $48. It's available in a range of colors and sizes. View Deal

Adidas Dynamic Pulse EDT Spray: was $27 now $10 @ Walmart
There's a generous discount on this Adidas body fragrance at Walmart. The spray would make a brilliant gift at an unbeatable price. View Deal

Adidas Large Trefoil Hoodie: was $65 now $30 @ Amazon
The two-tone design of this hoodie is guaranteed to make a statement while also keeping you warm later this fall and winter.  View Deal

Adidas National SST Backpack: was $45 now $39 @ Amazon
An iconic backpack for school, work, or trips to the gym, you can save 30% on this essential in all five colors. It's made of 100% recycled polyester and has multiple compartments. View Deal

Adidas Women's Tiro 19 ClimaCool Training Pants: was $40 now $23 @ Amazon
These breathable track bottoms are built to move, meaning they'll see you through gym trips and training sessions. They're now on sale at Amazon in various sizes. View Deal

Louis Ramirez
Louis Ramirez

As deals editor at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
