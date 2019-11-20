Belkin's fast iPhone wireless charger is 54% off ahead of Black Friday

Many high-end phones support wireless charging these days, but the chargers themselves are expensive. Thankfully, Black Friday is right around the corner, and Amazon is getting a head start by offering Belkin's 7.5-watt Boost Up wireless charging pad for $22.99.

That's more than half off a charging pad that can top off many of Apple's recent iPhones — including the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro — at the maximum speed possible. You can use it for all your other Qi-compatible devices too, like AirPods 2 or AirPods Pro, though those devices will charge at a slower 5 watts.

The Boost Up can deliver power even through most cases, so long as you don't use something especially bulky on your device. Just be sure to act fast if you're interested — at the time of writing, the deal ends in just 9-and-a-half hours.

The only reason you might want to skip this particular charger is if you have an Android phone, as many models from Samsung and Google can replenish their batteries at speeds that exceed 7.5 watts. In that case, you'll want to keep an eye out as we see more Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday sales, when other wireless charging pads are sure to see promising discounts.