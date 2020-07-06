Arlo Pro 2 is the best security camera — and right now its 58% off

Among the best home security cameras, the Arlo Pro 2 is our top outdoor wireless pick, and now, the Arlo Pro 2 with two cameras and a base station is just $199 on Amazon. That's 58% percent off — making this a great deal for those who want to set up cameras to monitor their home, both indoors and out.

Arlo Pro 2 two-camera system: was $479 now $199 @ Amazon

This security camera sale includes two Arlo Pro 2 cameras plus a base station. The cameras have a resolution of 1080p, a 130-degree field of view, and can last up to six months without needing to recharge the batteries.View Deal

The Arlo Pro 2 home security cameras are truly wireless, running off battery power, so you don't have to worry about setting them up near an outlet. They're also water-resistant, so you can install them outside your home, too. Their batteries should only need to be recharged once every six months.

In our Arlo Pro 2 review, we liked their ease of use and their video quality. Even better, these cameras are the last of Arlo's wireless cameras to come with its generous free 7-day cloud storage. (Newer models, such as the Arlo Pro 3, require you to sign up for a subscription).

While Arlo's free plan doesn't give you such things as customizable motion zones, it is nice not to have to pay to save your camera's recordings. Storage plans start at $3 per month per camera, but a $10/month subscription covers up to five cameras, and can also include the Arlo Video Doorbell, one of the best video doorbells.

You can add more cameras to the system as you wish; additional Arlo Pro 2 cameras are also on sale for $92.99 on Amazon.

We'll be bringing you all of the best July sales all week during Tom's Guide's special Summer Savings event, so keep it locked right here.