Arlo Pro 2 deal: The best home security camera is $250 off for Black Friday

The Arlo Pro 2 security camera has long been on our list of the best home security cameras for its excellent 1080p video, easy to use app, and generous seven-day free cloud storage. Plus, these cameras are truly wireless, making them easier to mount both indoors and out. The base station, which links all the cameras together, also has a built-in alarm for scaring off intruders.

For Black Friday, expect to see plenty of discounts on the Arlo Pro 2; some are available now, highlighted by Best Buy's $250 discount on an Arlo Pro 2 four-camera kit. We anticipate more deals in the days to follow.

Arlo Pro 2 four-camera kit was $649, now $399 at Best Buy

This kit comes with four cameras as well as the base station, four wall mounts, and one outdoor security mount.

Of all Netgear's offerings, the Arlo Pro 2 is the best wireless home security camera for most people. While it doesn't have the 4K resolution of the Arlo Ultra, its 1080p camera delivers very sharp video, and you get two-way talk and motion detection. Here's how the Arlo Pro 2 compares to the Arlo Pro, Arlo Ultra, Arlo Pro 3, and the Arlo Q.