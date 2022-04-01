Apple Watch Series 6 slashed by £90 at Amazon

The weather outside is slowly but surely turning brighter, which means now is the perfect time to get outside and get in shape ahead of the summer. If you want some assistance reaching your fitness goals, one of the best smartwatches can help, and we’ve spotted a killer deal on one of our favourite models.

For a limited time, you can get an Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS/40mm) for £229 at Amazon. That’s £90 off its standard retail price of £319. This is one of the lowest prices for this wearable we’ve ever seen. Plus, this epic deal is available on the smartwatch in multiple colours, with the red, blue, black and funky red/green/black models all discounted to this very tempting price.

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS/40mm): was £319 now £229 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 6 may not be Apple's flagship smartwatch any longer, but it's still an excellent fitness device with a bright Always-On Renita display and blood oxygen sensors. This Amazon deal knocks £90 off one of our favourite wearables.

The Apple Watch Series 6 is an easy recommendation for both fitness pros and newbies alike. It sports a vibrant Always-On Retina display and the Apple Watch’s new iconic sleek form factor, while adding a host of useful features that fitness enthusiasts will love. From ECG readings to blood oxygen monitoring, the Apple Watch Series 6 is a must if you want to closely track your health.

In our Apple Watch Series 6 review we called its introduction of blood oxygen monitoring a “game-changer” and were also impressed with the range of colourful design available. Not to mention the brighter Always-On display is pretty eye-catching. We were a little disappointed that its 18-hour battery life is the same as the Apple Watch Series 5, but with faster charging the Series 6 can be fully juiced in just 90 minutes. Handy if you need power in a pinch.

The Apple Watch Series 6 previously reached the summit of our roundup of the best smartwatches out there. It has recently been replaced by its successor, the Apple Watch Series 7, but just because it’s not the newest Apple wearable in town doesn't mean it’s not still capable of holding its own.

If you purchase an Apple Watch Series 6 you’ll also get a free three-month subscription to Apple Fitness Plus. This membership service allows users to sync their health information to multiple Apple devices instantly, which is helpful for tracking your stats even when your smartwatch isn’t strapped to your wrist. Plus, you’ll also get access to a range of workout videos.