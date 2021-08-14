Apple Watch 6 deal at Amazon knocks $100 off for back to school

Back to school sales are at their prime right now and this weekend we're seeing one of the best Apple Watch deals of the summer.

For a limited time, Amazon has the Apple Watch 6 (GPS/40mm) on sale for $299. That's $100 off and one of the best Apple deals of all time.

Apple Watch 6 (GPS/40mm): was $399 now $299 @ Amazon

Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS/40mm) on sale for $299. The Apple Watch 6 features a bright display, powerful S6 processor, and built-in bloody oxygen sensors that support Apple's new Blood Oxygen app. The sale is for the Product Red model only. View Deal

The Apple Watch Series 6 has earned the sweet number one spot in our roundup of best smartwatches, and it's easy to see why. As covered in Apple Watch Series 6 review , the Series 6 makes a perfect choice for both fitness newbies and pros alike.

The smartwatch retains the bright Always-On Retina display and sleek aesthetic of Series 5 all the while adding features that fitness enthusiasts are bound to love, including ECG and blood oxygen monitors to track your health more closely.

Although its 18-hour battery life could use some improvement, you can still take advantage of sleep tracking by fully charging it in just 90 minutes during the day.

The Apple Watch Series 6 (PRODUCT)RED is a part of Apple’s limited edition products, made in partnership with (RED). That partnership sees part of the proceeds from the (PRODUCT)RED product line go towards Global Fund’s COVID‑19 Response and lifesaving HIV/AIDS programs in sub-Saharan Africa.

These types of savings on the Apple Watch Series 6 are exceptionally rare, so act fast while the stock lasts. And in case you wanted to check out more options on Apple's other products, make sure to check out our best Apple deals page for more guidance.