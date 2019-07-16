Amazon Prime Day Deal: Get a Fire TV Stick w/ 2 Free Months of HBO

Update: The HBO bundle has expired. But you can now get a Fire TV Stick with a $45 Sling TV Credit for $14.99.

Early Prime Day deals are in full swing this week and if you're in need of a new streamer, here's a deal you can't miss.

Currently, Prime members can get the Amazon Fire TV Stick with 2 free months of HBO for $39.99. That's full price for the Fire TV Stick (1080p), but you're saving $30 on the HBO subscription. (It normally costs $14.99/month). It's one of the best Amazon deals we've seen for cord cutters.

Your 60-day HBO with Prime Video Channels subscription begins immediately after checkout. (Not when you receive your Fire TV Stick). However, you can begin streaming HBO the second you checkout. You can watch from any device by downloading the Prime Video app or by watching at Amazon.com.

Keep in mind that your HBO subscription will auto-renew once your 2-month trial is over. (So if you don't want to pay for HBO, you'll want to cancel it beforehand).

The Fire TV Stick is a great device for Prime subscribers. We liked it for its ease of use and good app selection. (Though keep in mind, it tends to give Amazon media preferential treatment). What's more, with the Alexa voice Remote, you can search and play programs and movie titles via voice commands.

Not a Prime member? Sign up for a free 30-day trial subscription right here. New and existing HBO with Prime Video Channels subscribers are eligible for this deal.

This deal is valid through July 16.