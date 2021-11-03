Amazon Echo prices slashed in epic early Black Friday deal

You know that Amazon Black Friday deals have well and truly arrived once the online retailer starts slashing the prices of its popular Echo devices, and that day is here. Black Friday deals are now underway at Amazon, and it would be wise to take advantage of these smart-speaker discounts while you have the chance.

While stocks last, a range of Echo devices have been discounted ahead of Black Friday. The Echo (4th gen) is $59 at Amazon; that’s $40 off its usual price of $99. If you want a smart speaker with a display, then the Echo Show 5 is just $54 at Amazon; that’s $30 off its usual $84 price. Plus, the newest Echo Show 8 (2nd gen) is down to $99 at Amazon, which is also $30 off.

The same devices also get price cuts in the U.K., though they aren't quite as steep. The Echo Echo (4th Gen) is £69, down by £20 from its usual £89, while the Echo Show 5 is £49 rather than £74 (£25 off). The biggest saving in the U.K. is on the Echo Show 8 (2nd gen), which is now £89 rather than £119 (£30 off).

Offering premium sound and comprehensive smart home features, the fourth generation Amazon Echo is a powerful device in a small package. It features full Alexa support, compatible with the likes of Spotify and Apple Music, and can be connected to your other smart devices.

The ideal smart home center piece, the Amazon Echo Show 5 crams a lot of features into a small package. Perfect as an alarm clock or a kitchen companion, you can watch videos, get news/weather updates, and take video calls in seconds.

The Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd gen) is the newest device in the range, and it sports all the features you'd expect, plus a few smart upgrades. These include an 8-inch HD touchscreen display and a 13MP camera with auto-framing.

The fourth-generation Amazon Echo is the ideal entry-level smart speaker. It combines strong audio output with even stronger smart home skills, all in a sleek, spherical design. In our Amazon Echo (4th gen) review, we called it “the most well-rounded smart speaker” on the market, and even a year on from its initial release that remains the case.

If you'd rather have a smart device with a display, then the Echo Show range offers several compelling options. These are ideal as a bedside alarm clock, or for use in the kitchen when you want to follow along with a recipe or cooking video. You can also use them for video calling, and the Echo Show 8 even comes with a 13MP auto-framing camera.

The Echo Show range can also be used to stream from services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime. That said, we wouldn’t recommend them for this use; the 8-inch HD screen isn’t ideally suited for watching TV shows and movies, and the devices lack the instant portability of a smartphone or tablet.

Amazon Echo devices are always some of the most popular products during the Black Friday sales, so get a jump on the competition by securing one early. We may see deeper discounts in the next few weeks, but stock issues could also become a problem, so we suggest not taking the risk by waiting.