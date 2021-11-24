Hurry! This Instant Pot deal is 50% off at Amazon right now

Instant Pot multi cookers have revolutionized mealtimes, making them a sought-after purchase in this year’s Black Friday deals . While we've seen plenty of great offers in the best Instant Pot Black Friday deals , this incredible deal from Amazon has to be the best yet.

The Instant Pot Duo Plus 6 Quart 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker is now $59 down from $119 at Amazon. That’s an incredible 51% reduction, making a saving of just over $60. It’s no surprise that this is a firm best seller on Amazon, and not likely to stick around.

For those after a good entry-level Instant Pot, this 6 quart Duo Plus cooker is ideal. With a saving of 17% off, this 9-in-1 pressure cooker is a rice cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, saute pan, food warmer, sous vide and sterilizer. It comes with 13 one-touch programs for quick meals and a handy sanitizer program for sterilizing bottles and utensils. It also includes a stainless steel steamer rack and sauteing pot.

The Instant Pot Duo Plus 6 Quart 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker is a multifunctional cooker that can do a wide range of impressive things in the kitchen. From slow cooking, pressure cooking, saute and steaming to making cakes and yoghurt. It even has a sterilizer option for baby bottles, jars and utensils if you want a more hygienic stream.

Another popular feature is its one-touch design, and you can choose from 15 convenient, pre-programs at just a press of a button. Whether you want hearty soup or broth or fancy a cake bake, the Instant Pot Duo Plus will do all the hard work for you. Its 6-quart bowl capacity is large enough to cook meals for up to six people, making it ideal for families.

In addition, it has a handy LCD display to show your settings, pressure and temperature indicators and cooking progress. What’s more, its sleek design and appeal makes it an attractive addition to any kitchen.