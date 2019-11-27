This amazing iPhone 11 Pro deal is 50% off at Best Buy now

It has a better camera than the Pixel 4. It's faster than the Galaxy S10. And it lasts a long time on charge. The iPhone 11 Pro is one of the best phones of the year. And now you can get it for 50% off at Best Buy for Black Friday.

Best Buy will knock off up to $500 from the cost of the $999 iPhone 11 Pro, though there are a couple of catches. First, you have to trade-in your current phone — the more recent the model, the higher the trade-in value you'll see in return. You also have to activate the iPhone 11 Pro with either AT&T or Verizon to get the savings.

Should you qualify for Best Buy's discount, you'll be able to purchase the iPhone 11 Pro for $499. That translates to $20.83 per month if you pay off the device in 24 installments.

If you prefer the 6.1-inch iPhone 11 to the 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro, Best Buy is offering the same discount for the iPhone 11 of up to $500 if you have an eligible trade-in and activate the new phone on AT&T or Verizon. That cuts the cost of the iPhone 11 to $199, which is quite a steal.

In our iPhone 11 Pro review, we loved the smartphone's three rear cameras. The addition of a wide-angle lens alongside the telephoto and main shooters on the iPhone makes the iPhone 11 Pro the best camera phone you can buy right now. The A13 Bionic processor inside both the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro is quite a workhorse, too.

Be sure to check out all the Best Buy Black Friday deals to see what you can save on top products. We're also keeping tabs on the Best iPhone Black Friday deals.