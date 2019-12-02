Act fast! MacBook Pro deal hits lowest price ever on Best Buy

If you think MacBooks are overpriced — and many people do — you're going want to jump on this Cyber Monday deal ASAP. Best Buy has the 13-inch MacBook Pro for $300 off right now, bringing the price from $1,499 down to $1,199.

This version of the 13-inch MacBook Pro comes with 256GB of storage, which is while the entry-level $1,299 model comes with just 128GB. So for this sale you're basically spending $100 less than the starting configuration and getting double the storage.

MacBook Pro 13" (256GB): was $1,499 now $1,199 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has the 13-inch MacBook Pro (256GB model) on sale for $1,199.99. That's an all-time price low for this Mac. It packs a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

There are lots of things to like about the 13-inch MacBook Pro, which is among the best laptops you can buy. It sports a sharp, bright and colorful Retina display, a speedy Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM.

This 13-inch MacBook Pro deal also includes two Thunderbolt 3 ports, a Touch Bar and Touch ID for quickly logging into to the system. The Butterfly keyboard is not the best, but it works better than previous models and you get a huge Force Touch trackpad.

With up to 10 hours of battery life, this MacBook Pro can also last a long time away from an outlet. And at 3.02 pounds, you'll have no problem traveling with this laptop.

