Act Fast: AirPods Just Hit Lowest Price Yet

Strapped for cash but want to get your hands on some AirPods? For a limited time, you can score Apple's best wireless headphones for an unbeatable price.

Currently, you can get the AirPods 2 with Charging Case for $149.59 from Nationwide Distributors via Google Express. Even better, enter coupon, "CWZPKY" to drop the price down to $134.63. That's $24 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for these AirPods.

It's one the best Apple deals we've seen to date.

The latest AirPods feature hands-free Siri summoning, longer call times, and clearer audio.

2019 AirPods w/ Case: was $159 now $134 @ Google Express

The 2nd-gen Apple AirPods offer faster Apple device connectivity, longer battery life, and quick access to Siri. Currently, the 2019 AirPods are $24 off at Google Express. View Deal

In our second-generation AirPods review, we loved its light, comfy design and fast iOS device connection. We were disappointed that it doesn't offer ambient listening mode but rated it a 4 out of 5 and gave the buds our Editor's Choice award for their overall performance.

The AirPods 2 may look identical to the first generation buds, but they come with a host of enhancements, including faster iOS device connectivity thanks to their new H1 processor.

In our lab, switching between the iPhone XS Max and MacBook Pro took a mere 2.8 seconds to connect. By comparison, the first generation AirPods took 4.3 seconds.

The new AirPods also offer hands-free Siri and a battery life of up to 5 hours of battery life for double the talk time.

If you're in the Apple ecosystem, AirPods are a must have accessory for your iPhone, MacBook or iPad.

This deal ends Aug. 31, so get it now while you still can.