Act fast! Ninja Foodi just hit lowest price ever in Black Friday deal

While we've seen plenty of great deals in the Ninja Foodi Black Friday deals , this is one incredible offer that cannot be matched.

For those who love to experiment in the kitchen, the Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 Smart XL Indoor Grill is on sale for $199 at Amazon .This is an incredible saving of $100, and probably the best you’ll ever find. It’s no surprise that this is a firm best seller today, and not likely to stick around. So you’d better hurry if you want to buy in time for your festive feasts. (Kohl's offers the same price).

If you want more versatility in an indoor grill, the Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 will certainly offer this. Choose from air fry, bake, broil, and roast functions; it can reach temperatures of up to 500 degrees, and an included thermometer means your food won't get overcooked.

The Ninja Foodi Smart 6-in-1 XL Grill is the indoor grill that essentially does all the hard work for you. With its powerful ‘Cyclonic Grilling Technology’, it can grill, air crisp, bake, roast, dehydrate, and broil, making it the ultimate food appliance. Its key feature is the extra large capacity, which is large enough to grill up to six steaks or 24 hotdogs (festive parties?).

In addition, it has a handy LCD display to show your settings, and cooking progress, and has a convenient smoke-free system to eliminate any grill odors. This also comes with a Foodi Smart thermometer, cleaning brush and a chef created, 15 recipe book for more cooking inspiration.