Protect your house: 50% off any Simplisafe system for Black Friday

Protect this house! The mere presence of a home security system can help deter thieves and intruders, and in the event of a break-in, a security system can alert you or the authorities.

For Black Friday, one of the best home security systems is having a 50% off sale. Simplisafe is taking half off any of its DIY home security systems, if you purchase them through its site.

Simplisafe The Hearth: was $374 now $188 @ Simplisafe

Simplisafe's The Hearth includes the base station, a keypad, 1 key Fob, 3 entry sensors, 1 motion sensor, 1 105dB siren and 1 smoke detector.

View Deal

Simplisafe The Knox was $449 now $225 @ Simplisafe

The Knox includes the base station, a keypad, 6 entry sensors, 2 motion sensors, 1 105dB siren and 1 smoke detector.View Deal

Simplisafe The Fortress was $449 now $255 @ Simplisafe

The Fortress includes the base station, a keypad, 6 entry sensors, 2 motion sensors, 1 105dB siren and 1 smoke detector.View Deal

Simplisafe The Keep was $443 now $222 @ Simplisafe The Keep includes the base station, one keypad, 1 key fob, 5 entry sensors, 2 motion sensors and 1 Simplicam.View Deal

Simplisafe The Stonefort was $484, now $243 @ Simplisafe

The Stonefort includes the base station, one keypad, 1 key fob, 9 entry sensors, 2 motion sensors, 1 105dB siren and one panic button.View Deal

Simplisafe The Haven was $489, now $245 @ Simplisafe

The Have includes the base station, 1 keypad, 1 key fob, 4 entry sensors, 2 motion sensors, 1 105dB siren, 1 water sensor, 1 freeze sensor, 1 smoke detector and one panic button.View Deal

Simplisafe Build My System: 50% off @ Simplisafe

You can also create a custom system and get 50% off at Simplisafe. All systems come with a base station and a keypad.View Deal

Simplisafe is one of the best DIY home security systems. It's easy to install and use, has a loud alarm and works with other smart home devices like Alexa and Google Assistant. With Simplisafe's system, you can also opt for professional monitoring services, which starts at $15 per month. However, you can cancel at any time.