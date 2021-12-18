Which Fire tablet should you buy? Fire 7 vs Fire HD 8 vs Fire HD 10

Amazon’s Fire tablets are perfect for those who want an affordable slate to consume media and browse the web. Though it’s not easy to access the Google Play Store, Amazon services like Kindle eBooks, Prime Video and Amazon Music work well on Fire devices. If you’re invested in the Amazon ecosystem and need a portable means to access its services, a Fire tablet is exactly what you need.

Finding the best Amazon Fire tablet for you can be tricky due to how many models are available. Fire tablets come in a variety of sizes and configurations, so it can take some work to research each slate to see which one suits you best. That's why we're here to help you out by comparing and contrasting four of the main Amazon Fire tablet models: the Fire 7, Fire HD 8, Fire HD 10 Plus and Fire 10 HD Pro Kids.

Again, there are more models available but these are the ones that will give you the most bang for your proverbial buck. They each have their strengths and weaknesses, making each ideally suited for a different type of person.

Without further ado, here is a rundown of how these different Fire tablets compare and what they excel at.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Fire 7 vs Fire HD 8 vs Fire HD 10 vs Fire HD 10 Kids Pro specs

Fire 7 Fire HD 8 Fire HD 10 Fire HD 10 Kids Pro Starting price $49 $89 $149 $199 CPU Quad-Core 1.3 GHz 2.0 GHz quad-core 2.0GHz octa-core 2.0GHz octa-core Camera resolution 2MP (rear), 2MP (front) 2MP (rear), 2MP (front) 5 MP (rear) 2 MP (front) 5 MP (rear) 2 MP (front) Display 7 inches, 1024 x 600 pixels 8-inch 1280 x 800-pixel 10.1-inch, 1920 x 1200-pixel 10.1-inch, 1920 x 1200-pixel Storage 16GB, 32GB 32GB, 64GB 32GB, 64GB 32GB Memory 1GB 2GB 3GB 3GB Ports headphone jack. microUSB, microSD headphone jack. USB-C, microSD 1x USB-C, headphone jack, microSD 1x USB-C, headphone jack, microSD Dimensions 7.6 x 4.5 x 0.4 inches 8 x 5.4 x 0.4 inches 9.7 x 6.5 x 0.4 inches 9.7 x 6.5 x 0.4 inches Weight 0.6 pounds (10.1 ounces) 0.8 pounds (12.5 ounces) 17.8 ounces/1.1 pounds 17.8 ounces/1.1 pounds

You should buy the Fire 10 HD if…

...you want the best overall Amazon Fire tablet.

The Amazon Fire HD 10 is a fantastic all-around tablet. It's one of the best Android tablets there is, and one of the best tablets period, due to its impressive battery life, solid performance and $149 starting price.

As with the rest of the tablets on this list, the biggest flaws with this device are endemic to Amazon Fire tablets in general. The main one is that Amazon's Fire OS is still app-challenged, missing the Google Play app store. This means you can't get the full YouTube experience, for example, and you'll miss out on a lot of great apps not available on Amazon's app store. This is negligible (to an extent) if you’re invested in the Amazon ecosystem, but not having access to the Google Play app store is still a glaring flaw.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Despite that, it’s difficult to hate the Fire HD 10. While it costs $100 more than the cheaper Fire 7, you get a better overall device with a speedy octa-core processor, bright screen and long-lasting battery. The Fire HD 10 is the best Amazon Fire tablet you can buy. If you want a little extra power, you can pay a bit extra (~$30) for the Fire HD 10 Plus edition to get a tablet with 4 GB of RAM instead of 3.

Read our full Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) review.

You should buy the Fire 10 HD Kids Pro if…

…you want a tablet that’s great for children.

Hardware-wise, the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro (2021) isn’t all that dissimilar from the Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021). Like its counterpart, it has the same octa-core processor, 3GB of RAM and a fantastic 1,900 x 1,200 display. The main difference, as you can tell from its moniker, is that this device is tailored for children ages 6-12 (the base Fire HD 10 Kids is identical but tailored for younger kids). As such, it comes with a one-year subscription for Amazon Kids+ and a colorful protective kickstand case. It’s also bundled with a 2-year warranty that covers accidental damage.

(Image credit: Future)

The tablet costs $50 more than the base Amazon Fire HD 10. Despite the higher price, this is one of the best Android tablets for children. The warranty is a huge selling point, as is the protective case that’s bundled with the device. The warranty and case are indispensable additions for kids who may not treat their devices with the best of care.

As with every Fire tablet listed here, the only major negative we can lobby against it is the lack of Google Play apps. But for $199, you can’t go wrong with the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro.

Read our full Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro (2021) review.

You should buy the Fire 8 HD if…

…you’re willing to spend a little more for a dependable tablet.

The Amazon Fire HD 8 has a bright screen for casual TV watching and an impressive 13+ hours of battery life. It also boasts some nice features for a $90 tablet, including decent speakers for music listening, good performance and even a front-facing camera that captures crisp photos. As the middle child in Amazon’s tablet line, it has long been the best Fire tablet for most people and still is, depending on your needs.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

This device’s main drawback is the aforementioned lack of Google Play support. The fact you need to pay more to remove lock-screen ads isn’t great either. But its pros outweigh the cons by a longshot. The Amazon Fire HD 8 is not only one of the best Android tablets , it's one of the best tablets overall.

Read our full Amazon Fire HD 8 review.

You should buy the Fire 7 if…

…you absolutely want the cheapest Fire tablet available.

If price is your primary concern then you can’t top the $50 Fire 7. The latest model of Amazon’s most affordable tablet features a speedy quad-core 1.3 GHz processor that lets you browse the web and navigate apps with little effort. Its 16GB of storage (upgraded from the 8GB of previous iterations) is more than enough for most. You can also activate Alexa via a shout, whereas older models had you tap to activate (which made no sense). It has long battery life as well.

(Image credit: Henry T. Casey/Tom's Guide)

This is a fairly standard tablet that lacks the extras that come with more expensive devices. If you’re used to an iPad, the sub-HD display will not impress. You also need to pay extra if you want to remove lock screen advertisements. With that said, this is still a great pick if you’re looking for a cheap device for media consumption.

Read our full Amazon Fire 7 review.

Which Fire tablet is right for you?

All Amazon Fire tablets have their strengths and weaknesses but are solid devices that serve various needs. Their biggest failing is the inability to easily access the Google Play store, which limits what apps you can install. Sure, you can sideload Google apps like Gmail… but who wants to do that?

As for which Fire tablet is right for you, it depends. The Fire 10 HD is the all-around best tablet, with a snappy processor, bright screen and long-lasting battery life. The Fire HD 10 Kids Pro is the Fire HD 10 tailored for children, making it great for your little ones. For those on a tight budget, the Fire 7 will suffice, though it isn’t as technically impressive as the Fire 10 HD. But if you want a budget tablet with a tad more power, the Fire HD 8 is for you.