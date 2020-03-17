A global discussion and news-sharing network, Usenet has been around for as long as the Internet itself. In spite of being so old, Usenet is still very much active.

Its newsgroups attract a large number of users thanks to their security and privacy, as well as file-sharing they facilitate, something that can’t be said for most of today’s social media websites.

More like this:

Stay safe and anonymous online with the best VPN service

Or get the best antivirus - both paid-for and free options

Pick from our rundown of the best phones money can buy

When picking out a Usenet provider, always consider its 'retention' or the length of time it keeps its archive online. The retention period should be as extensive as possible since this means access to more posts.

The posts are published in newsgroups, so a higher number of newsgroups means more valuable content for access.

The best Usenet provider you can get today:

(Image credit: Newshosting)

Top-quality Usenet experience

Retention: 4,220 days | Newsgroups: 100,000+ | Maximum connections: 60 | SSL: Yes | Free trial: Yes

High-quality newsreader with search and file preview

Free VPN with top plan

Long retention period

14 days/30GB free trial

Basic plan has data traffic limitations

The ultimate Usenet provider, Newshosting is powered by multiple US and European server farms, facilitating access to over 100,000 uncensored newsgroups. All of its subscription options offer unlimited downloads and speed, as well as a free trial for the duration of two weeks or until you spend the first 30GB of data traffic.

Articles in newsgroups can be easily viewed thanks to the first-rate newsreader with search and file preview capacities, available for Windows, Mac and Linux. Thanks to owning and managing all of its servers around the world, Newshosting can deliver consistently high download speeds.

As for retention, it has reached 11-and-a-half years and counting, both binary and text, giving you access to hundreds of billions of posts. Its most expensive plan is accompanied by the complimentary Zero-Log VPN and Easynews account. Data transfer is unlimited, save for the basic plan which limits it to 50GB with rollover.

(Image credit: Eweka)

Close to perfection

Retention: 4,217 days | Newsgroups: 125,000+ | Maximum connections: 20 | SSL: Yes | Free trial: Yes

Superior speeds

Gratis newsreader

Long retention period

Maximum 20 connections

An independent Usenet provider with a data center in Amsterdam, Eweka owns a self-built and managed network with POP locations in Amsterdam, London, Frankfurt, and more. Thanks to these, it is able to provide a stable and fast connection to all the content on its servers.

To ensure the same for its customers on the American continent, the provider manages its own trans-Atlantic backbone including fiber connections, using the highest quality equipment from Foundry Networks.

Eweka’s retention is currently 4,217 days (that’s 11.5+ years) and is increasing day by day. Signing up will get you a free search-equipped newsreader software called Newslazer.

Regardless of the chosen pricing plan, users are limited to a maximum of 20 connections but are guaranteed unlimited downloads. If you sign up for a subscription (versus one of the pre-paid plans), you can take advantage of the 7-day free trial.

Speeds range from 200Mb to 300Mb, depending on the chosen plan.

(Image credit: Giganews)

Calling it ‘comprehensive’ would be an understatement

Retention: 16+ years text, 3+ years binary | Newsgroups: 110,000+ | Maximum connections: 50 | SSL: Yes | Free trial: Yes

Extensive retention period

14-day free trial

Lots of pricing options

Unlimited plan comes with VPN

Slightly pricey

Coming to us from the same stack that gave us VyprVPN, Texas.net, and Data Foundry, Giganews’s offer is among the most comprehensive out there. It includes a proprietary Mimo Usenet browser and search engine, as well as a 14-day or 10GB free trial.

For those who opt for one of its unlimited subscription options, it will even throw in a complimentary VyprVPN account. Both unlimited plans include 3+ years of binary retention and unlimited monthly traffic while differing in supported connection count - 20 and 50, respectively.

The provider has three limited Usenet plans, all supporting up to 20 connections, but differing in monthly data access and retention length. The monthly data ranges from 5GB, through 10GB, to 50GB. The cheapest plan’s retention is only 30 days, while for the other two it goes beyond three years.

Thanks to deploying servers in Europe and North America and using 100% its own server software and code, Giganews can provide consistently high speeds. The service also connects to multiple high-quality backbone providers and the largest ISPs in the world.

(Image credit: UsenetServer)

Basic service for Usenet veterans

Retention: 4,221 days | Newsgroups: 100,000+ | Maximum connections: 20 | SSL: Yes | Free trial: Yes

Budget-friendly

NZB search engine

Free VPN with annual plan

Only core service

UsenetServer offers a solid core service with unlimited downloads and excellent download speeds (above 240Mb) thanks to its multiple servers in the US and EU. Additionally, the vendor’s network backbone connects to more than 800 broadband access providers across the globe.

Accompanied by a free NZB search engine (but not a newsreader), the platform has a long retention period, with 4,221 days and counting. It only allows up to 20 connections, but you do get a zero-log VPN with its annual plan, as well as a lower price compared to the competition, especially if you opt for the annual subscription.

Due to maintaining peering relationships with all major and most smaller Usenet providers, UsenetServer provides access to almost any article posted to Usenet anywhere in the world. If you’re not sure about this provider, you can test it for 14 days before making your final decision.

(Image credit: TweakNews)

Practical Usenet provider with lots of subscription options

Retention: 3,400 days | Newsgroups: N/A | Maximum connections: 60 | SSL: Yes | Free trial: Yes

Flexible pricing

Free newsreader

VPN with the priciest plan

Retention isn’t among the top

TweakNews is a basic service whose top plan includes unlimited download speeds and downloads, 60 maximum connections, and a free zero-log VPN with servers in over 50 countries. Other plans are solid as well, although limiting speeds to 50 and 100Mbps and allowing up to 30 and 40 connections, respectively.

Regardless of the plan, there’s a solid retention period of 3,400 days and all users get a 10-day risk-free trial. A free newsreader with search and file preview capabilities comes in handy for non-experienced users.

In addition to regular plans, you can also purchase block subscriptions that do not include a free trial or free VPN and have the same speed - 100Mb. Their prices depend on the fixed amount of data.