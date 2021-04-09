Best Samsung TVs in 2021

If you've shopped for a TV in recent years, you'll know that Samsung is arguably the biggest name in TVs. Samsung's offerings include some of the best TVs we've reviewed, and feature prominently in every major retailer's TV lineup and get excellent sales throughout the year.

Samsung isn't just one of the most popular TV brands in the world, the company's assorted TV offerings are some of the broadest in the industry. With everything from budget 4K LED TVs to premium 8K TVs, there are Samsung TVs for every budget and featuring every level of TV technology.

What are the best Samsung TVs?

Included in our list of the best Samsung TVs are all of the 4K QLED models we've reviewed in the last year. The Samsung Q80T QLED TV is the best of the three, followed closely by the Samsung Q70T QLED TV and the Samsung Q60T QLED TV. The QLED line is segmented in budget-friendly, mid-range and premium models, with various features and capabilities, but all of these models are well-made TVs with strong color and brightness performance.

They're all solid performers and safe buys, but the different features and price points mean that the different models lend themselves to different use cases.

The 3 best Samsung TVs you can buy now

(Image credit: Samsung)

1. Our favorite Samsung TV: Samsung Q80T QLED TV The best Samsung QLED TV and the top model for gaming Available Screen Sizes: 50, 55, 65, 75, 85 inches | Screen Type: QLED | Refresh Rate: 120 Hz | HDMI ports: 4 | Size: 48.3 x 27.8 x 2.1 inches | Weight: 39.5 pounds £2,989 View at Selfridges Check Amazon Rich colors and contrast Object Tracking Sound works well Impressive 4K upscaling Tizen TV is as smart as it gets No Dolby Vision support

Our favorite Samsung TV is the Q80T QLED. With the excellent color quality and HDR performance offered by QLED, it's a great looking TV, but it also offers impressive Object Tracking Sound, a powerful Quantum processor, and clever smart features. In addition to Samsung's Bixby voice assistant, the TV has Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support built-in, along with a wide selection of apps and content.

And there's very little downside. Like other Samsung sets, there's no Dolby Vision support, but the Q80T manages to match the best aspects of Samsung's most premium 4K set -- it has everything the more expensive Samsung Q90T QLED has, except for the separate OneConnect Box for ports -- but saves you a couple hundred dollars without sacrificing the great quality of Samsung's best 4K sets.

Read our full Samsung Q80T QLED TV review .

(Image credit: Samsung)

2. Best 4K QLED value: Samsung Q70T The best Samsung TV under $1,000 Available Screen Sizes: 55, 65, 75, 82, 85 inches | Screen Type: QLED | Refresh Rate: 120 Hz | HDMI Ports: 4 | Size: 48.4 x 27.8 x 2.3 inches | Weight: 35.7 pounds Prime £838 View at Amazon £899 View at Sonic Direct £949 View at Appliances Direct Affordable Great QLED color Has Bixby, Alexa and Google built in No discrete dimming zones No Dolby Vision support

For a more mid-range QLED option, we also like the Samsung Q70T, which starts at less than $1,000 for the 55-inch model. It also offers the majority of Samsung's excellent smart TV capabilities, including voice interaction with Bixby, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, as well as the full ecosystem of apps and smart home compatible control features.

But it doesn't have any discrete dimming zones, instead using Samsung's dual LED backlight, which lets the set alternate between warm and cool colored LED backlights. As a result, the contrast and the HDR performance are more muted than what you'll see on the more premium Q80T, but you'll pay a bit less.

Read our full Samsung Q70T QLED TV review .

(Image credit: Samsung)

3. Most affordable Samsung QLED: Samsung Q60T QLED TV Cheapest Samsung QLED TV Available Screen Sizes: 43, 50, 55, 58, 65, 75, 85 inches | Screen type: QLED | Refresh rate: 60Hz | HDMI ports: 3 | Size: 57.1 x 32.6 x 2.3 inches | Weight: 49.2 pounds Prime £889 View at Amazon £999 View at very.co.uk £999 View at John Lewis & Partners Rich color and sharp details Alexa and Bixby inside; works with Google Assistant Lots of apps Blurring during fast action Limited viewing angle Dimming at edges of screen

If you want the most affordable Samsung QLED TV, then you want the Samsung Q60T. With a budget-friendly price and a combination of smart capabilities and solid QLED performance, it's a great option for anyone that wants to get Samsung QLED quality without spending a lot.

Unfortunately the Q60T ditches the full-array backlight of the more expensive QLED models for Samsung's less impressive dual LED backlight, which resulted in lower brightness and some noticeable dimming around the edges of the screen. It also has fewer HDMI ports. That said, the Q60T may be the least impressive of Samsung's QLED offerings, but it proves that even a less impressive quantum-dot enhanced TV can out-perform the best budget LED TVs.

Read our full Samsung Q60T QLED TV review .

How much do Samsung TVs cost?

With so many TVs to choose from, there's no single price point for Samsung TVs. But that also means that there's probably a great Samsung TV that fits your budget, so long as you're willing to be flexible on features and screen size.

The least expensive QLED 4K model is Samsung's Q60T, which starts at $559 for the smallest 43-inch model and up to $2,199 for the largest 85-inch model. The next step up, the Q70T starts at $899 for the 55-inch size, and up to 85-inches at $2,799. Our favorite model, the Samsung Q80T QLED TV, ranges from $999 for a 50-inch set up to $3,299 for the largest 85-inch screen size.

What is QLED?

Samsung's QLED branding is well known in the TV world, but what does it really mean? QLED is shorthand for the combination of quantum dot and LED backlight, pairing LED backlight with nano-scale crystals called quantum dots that respond to light by producing additional light within a certain range of the color spectrum.

By combining these different hues of quantum dots with the triggering effect of the backlight, Samsung is able to boost the color gamut and brightness of the TVs, offering a major improvement over traditional LCD panels with LED backlight.

Samsung isn't the only manufacturer using quantum-dots – these days, you can find some excellent QLED TVs from manufacturers like TCL, Vizio and Hisense. But Samsung has consistently offered the best implementation of QLED technology that we've seen, pairing it with refined backlighting control, filtering and other expert touches to deliver the best TV performance short of offering a more expensive OLED display.

Are Samsung 8K TVs worth buying?

Samsung's 8K TV selection is second to none, with multiple model lines delivering 8K picture quality at premium, mid-range and value priced tiers of affordability and features. While every 8K TV is more expensive than similarly-sized 4K models, Samsung's range of 8K QLED TVs offers choice premium features, a range of sizes and even some of the most affordable 8K options on the market.

But the bigger question is whether anyone should buy an 8K TV, and on that issue, we think the answer is no. Check out our article Should you buy an 8K TV in 2021? to learn more about the present state of 8K and why it's not worth buying yet.

How to choose the best Samsung TV for you

When it comes to picking a smart TV, choosing the right brand is only part of the process. Once you've settled on getting a Samsung TV, you'll still need to find the model that's best for you, offering the performance, features and price that meets your needs.

Thankfully, Samsung's QLED TVs offer clearly defined differences between the different model lines.

Samsung 4K QLED TVs Model Features Q80T Full array backlight, Local dimming, 120Hz refresh rate Q70T Dual LED backlight, Edge lighting, 120Hz refresh rate Q60T Dual LED backlight, Edge lighting, 60Hz refresh rate

From smart functions to port selection, we offer plenty of advice in our TV buying guide, which explains the ins and outs of features like HDR, different types of display, and even extended warranties. And if you still have questions about smart TV features and capabilities, check out Smart TVs: Everything you need to know.

For the best picture, we recommend getting a set that offers high dynamic range (HDR) support. HDR10 is the base standard, while Dolby Vision is a higher-caliber format. Samsung TVs, however, use Samsung's competing HDR10 Plus format, instead of Dolby Vision.

Port selection is another chief concern. More HDMI ports will let you connect more devices, like game consoles and satellite boxes. And if you have a soundbar, you'll want to connect it using an HDMI port with eARC.

According to our guide What size TV should you buy?, you'll want to position the TV roughly the same distance from the TV as the diagonal measurement of the screen size – 50 inches from a 50-inch TV, 65 inches from a 65-inch TV, and so on. So take the room and placement of the TV into account when settling on the best screen size.