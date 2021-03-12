If you've got a Galaxy S21 Plus, you're going to want one of the best Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus cases to go with it. Even though Samsung is selling its Plus-sized model for $200 less than last year's version, $999 is still a lot to spend on a smartphone. And you're going to want to make sure you've got a case that can protect your investment from the inevitable bumps and bruises that come from everyday use.

While protection is a key consideration when shopping for a phone case, it's not the only thing to keep in mind. Because the Galaxy S21 Plus is such an eye-catching phone, you're going to want a case that complements those stylish looks. And some people will demand a case that pulls its own weight, extending the functionality of Samsung's latest phone.

Galaxy S21 tips: Features to enable and disable right now

Got a bigger phone? Here are the best Galaxy S21 Ultra cases

Fortunately, you've got plenty of options when shopping for a Galaxy S21 Plus case. We've been sorting through the main cases that are available for this 6.7-inch phablet, and have found more than a few that caught our eye. Here are the best Galaxy S21 Plus cases we've spotted so far.

What is the best Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus case?

The best Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus case depends entirely on personal choice. If you want a case that offers maximum protection, you're unlikely to be satisfied by an ultra-thin case that provides the bare minimum of drop protection. If you prefer style over protection, you're not going to be too impressed with a bulky case.

That said, we think two Galaxy S21 Plus cases directly from Samsung stand out — the Silicone Cover and the Kvadrat Cover cases. For the best protection consider either Otterbox Symmetry Series for the Galaxy S21 Plus or the UAG Pathfinder Series. We also found a wide variety of wallet cases worth considering, from the Wallet Slayer to Spigen's Slim Armor CS. And don't overlook offerings from Caseology or Kate Spade New York if you want the look of your Galaxy S21 case to impress.

The best Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus cases you can buy right now

(Image credit: Samsung)

1. Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G Silicone Cover The best Galaxy S21 Plus case from Samsung Size: 6.4 x 3 x 0.41 inches | Weight: 0.84 ounces | Colors: Black, Pink, Violet, Gray | Materials: Silicone Check Amazon

For a Galaxy S21 Plus case that doesn't hide the form of Samsung's new phone inside a bulky case, turn to an accessory that comes straight from Samsung. The Galaxy S21 Plus 5G Silicone Cover slips right over the phone for a comfortable fit that lets you get a good grip on your S21 Plus.

The soft-touch silicone case comes in four colors that match many of the available colors in the Galaxy S21 lineup. It also offers some protection from drops and scratches without the added heft you'll find in more rugged accessories. You'll still have access to the S21 Plus' charging port when the phone's tucked inside Samsung's Silicone Cover, though you may need to pop it out to get the best performance when using the reverse charging feature to power up other Qi-compatible devices.

(Image credit: Spigen)

2. Spigen Slim Armor CS for Galaxy S21 Plus The best dual-purpose Galaxy S21 Plus case Size: 6.6 x 3.2 x 0.55 inches | Weight: 1.8 ounces | Colors: Black | Materials: Thermoplastic polyurethene, polycarbonate £16.99 View at Amazon

Spigen looks to balance protection with practicality in its Slim Armor CS case for the Galaxy S21 Plus. In addition to a dual-layer design that offers protection against drops, the Slim Armor also has a compartment for storing credit cards or cash. That way, you can leave your wallet at home, toting around just your Galaxy S21 Plus.

Don't expect a lot of added bulk with the Slim Armor case. It adds another 0.24 inches to the S21 Plus's 0.3-inch depth, so the case will be able to slip into a pocket easily. You can also charge the phone wirelessly when it's still inside the Slim Armor (though you'll want to make sure that you remove the cash and credit cards first).

(Image credit: Otterbox)

3. Otterbox Symmetry Clear Series for Galaxy S21 Plus Best protection for the Galaxy S21 Plus Size: 6.6 x 3.3 x 0.47 inches | Weight: 0.09 ounces | Colors: Clear, Stardust, Shell Shocked | Materials: Polycarbonate, synthetic rubber £24.89 View at Amazon

Let your Galaxy S21 Plus' inner beauty shine through with the Symmetry Clear Series from Otterbox. This case lets you show off the look of your new phone with a clear plastic design, though Stardust and Shell Shocked variations on the clear version add patterns to the case itself for a very distinctive look.

The Symmetry Clear case appeals to more than just aesthetics, though. It also offers drop protection with raised edges to safeguard the S21 Plus' cameras and display. Otterbox also touts a silver-based antimicrobial additive inserted into the case to fight microbial growth, keeping your case free of bacteria.

Otterbox's Symmetry Clear Series is made from 60% recycled plastic and it works with the S21 Plus' wireless charging feature.

(Image credit: Caseology)

4. Caseology Parallax for Galaxy S21 Plus Best Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus case design Size: TBD | Weight: TBD | Colors: Black, Purple, Gray, Pink | Materials: Polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane £12.99 View at Amazon

Few Galaxy S21 Plus cases look as groovy as the Caseology Parallax, a bumper case with an eye-catching hexagonal pattern on the back. That's not just to lend your phone a smart look, either — the pattern helps make the S21 Plus more grippable so that it won't squirt out of your hands at inopportune moments.

Should your phone take a tumble, though, the Parallax can help prevent damage, thanks to a dual-layer design that Caseology says has been drop-tested to ensure durability. If you don't want to take the case maker's word for it, a two-year warranty should add to your peace of mind.

(Image credit: Samsung)

5. Galaxy S21 Plus Kvadrat Cover Most eco-friendly Galaxy S21 Plus cover Size: 7.4 x 3.3 x 0.67 inches | Weight: 2.08 ounces | Colors: Gray, Violet | Materials: Plastic Check Amazon

If you try to keep your environmental footprint in mind when deciding what to buy, adding Samsung's Kvadrat Cover case for your Galaxy S21 Plus is a pretty eco-friendly choice. The case is made completely out of recycled PET bottles, and when it's time to move on to another case, Samsung's accessory is compostable.

A textured material on the surface of the case makes your Galaxy S21 Plus easier to grip, and there's a hook toward the bottom of the Kvadrat Cover for attaching a strap. That gives you multiple options for carrying around your Galaxy S21 Plus.

Gray and violet color options complement the Galaxy S21 Plus' color scheme, and a thin profile means you can cover up your phone without making it noticeably thicker.

(Image credit: Smartish)

6. Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 for Galaxy S21 Plus Best wallet case for the Galaxy S21 Plus Size: 7.5 x 5.3 x 4.5 inches | Weight: 17.6 ounces | Colors: Black, Gray, White | Materials: Thermoplastic polyurethane, polycarbonate Check Amazon

Wallet cases let you tote around cards and cash with your smartphone, saving you valuable pocket space — especially when the case itself is already slender. The Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 from Smartish may be one of the better examples of this type of accessory for the Galaxy S21 Plus. You're able to carry around three cards along with cash, so your wallet can really stay at home when you head out.

The Wallet Slayer also boasts some design flourishes that are aimed at protecting your Galaxy S21 Plus. Air pocket corners help cushion the phone from any unintended drops while the sides of the case make it easier to keep a grip on your phone. A raised area around the S21 Plus' triple camera array keeps those lenses safe from making contact with any unforgiving surfaces.

(Image credit: Totallee)

7. Totallee Super Thin Galaxy S21 Plus case Best thin Galaxy S21 Plus case Size: 6.4 x 3 x 0.33-0.35 inches | Weight: 0.24 ounces (matte), 0.8 ounces (thin) | Colors: Black, Clear | Materials: Polypropylene (matte cases); TPU (clear cases) Check Amazon

We've profiled a lot of slender cases for the Galaxy S21 Plus, but few get as thin as the Totallee Super Thin offering for Samsung's 6.7-inch phone. The clear version of the Totallee Super Thin is just 0.03 inches thin, while the black matte version is even thinner at 0.02 inches. In other words, don't expect a lot of added material on top of your Galaxy S21 Plus.

The story doesn't stop with how thin these cases are. They're also quite durable thanks to the flexible plastic Totallee uses on both versions of its case. The clear version, in particular, stands out thanks to a TPU material that absorbs shocks.

A lip around the camera helps the Totallee Super Thin case protect the lenses on the S21 Plus from damage, and that thin design lets you wirelessly charge the phone while it's inside the case.

(Image credit: Urban Armor Gear)

8. UAG Pathfinder Series for Galaxy S21 Plus Best rugged Galaxy S21 Plus case Size: 6.3 x 3 x 0.45 inches | Weight: 1.44 ounces | Colors: Black Camo, Forrest Camo | Materials: Armor shell Check Amazon

You won't confuse the UAG Pathfinder Series with any of the thin cases available for the Galaxy S21 Plus. This durable case features an armor shell that's designed to meet military drop-test standards. Urban Armor Gear carries that military theme a step further with camouflage designs for both its black and forest green options. The case maker says the Pathfinder Series gets dropped 26 times at heights of four feet with no damage done to the phone.

Despite all that protection, this isn't a very bulky case, as it weighs less than 1.5 ounces and carefully fits around the S21 Plus' dimensions. You can still wireless charge your Galaxy S21 Plus while the phone is safe and secure inside the Pathfinder casing.

(Image credit: Kate Spade)

9. Kate Spade New York Protective Case for Galaxy S21 Plus A Galaxy S21 Plus case for fashionistas Size: 6.5 x 3.2 x 0.39 inches | Weight: 3.84 ounces | Colors: Clear (with Hollyhock Floral Pattern), Pink Glitter | Materials: Plastic Check Amazon

The Kate Spade New York name means you're going to get a gorgeous design, and this Galaxy S21 case doesn't disappoint. Wether you prefer the glittery pink hardshell case or the clear version with its floral pattern, the Kate Spade New York Protective Case elevates the look of your Samsung phone.

But don't ignore the "Protective" part of this case's name. The phone features shock resistant bumpers to prevent damage from drops, and a co-molded urethane design adds to the durability. Your Galaxy S21 Plus should be able to survive 6-foot drops when it's inserted inside this Kate Spade New York-designed case.

(Image credit: Arae)

10. Arae Case for Galaxy S21 Plus Best Galaxy S21 Plus case with a stand Size: 7 x 4 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 2.82 ounces | Colors: Black, Wine Red | Materials: PU leather Check Amazon

There is no task the Arae Case for the Galaxy S21 Plus can't handle. Want a stylish case for your phone? The Arae Case comes in both black and a retina-shocking Wine Red color that will help you put a distinctive stamp on your S21 Plus. Need to carry around cards and cash? You can stash up to four ID and credit cards into slots on the case. Want a stand to prop up your phone? The Arae Case offers that, too — perfect for when you want to kick back and watch a movie on the device's 6.7-inch OLED display.

That functionality comes at a cost, as the Arae Case is among the bigger Galaxy S21 Plus cases we've looked at. But that's a trade-off a lot of people will be willing to make for a multitasking accessory that costs less than $20.

What to look for in a Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus case

The first thing to do when you're shopping for a Galaxy S21 Plus case is to make sure you're getting one that will fit your phone. Samsung's Galaxy S21 lineup comes in three different sizes, and as nice as the cases for the 6.2-inch S21 and 6.8-inch S21 Ultra are, they're not going to fit your 6.7-inch Galaxy S21 Plus.

After that, finding the best Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus case is really a matter of identifying what you're looking for and making sure a case meets your specifications. If you like wallet cases, make sure that any potential S21 Plus cases you're considering have slots for carrying cash and cards. If drop protection is important, check out what the case maker promises in terms of drop testing.

You're also going to want a case that allows you to make the most of the Galaxy S21 Plus' features. For instance, if you plan on wirelessly charging your phone, it would be best to get a case that works with wireless charging pads. You'll also want to make sure your Galaxy S21 Plus case offers easy access to the phone's ports and buttons.

More Galaxy S21 coverage