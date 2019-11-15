Best reusable coffee cups of 2020

Coffee wakes us up in the morning, keeps us going when we're on deadline and generally brings plenty of good things into our world. But keeping coffee inside a disposable cup isn't so great, especially since they’re not good for the environment.

As such, many people are turning to reusable coffee cups that are more environmentally friendly and useful. These cups are often insulated, keeping your drink warm or cold for hours.

We've compiled a roundup of the best reusable coffee cups. We've judged them based on their design, price, size and overall set of features. You'll also want to look for reusable coffee cups that are BPA-free to minimize exposure to this plastic. The following cups deliver great value for the price.

The best reusable coffee cups right now

(Image credit: Yeti)

1. Yeti Rambler

The best reusable coffee cup overall

Capacity: 20 ounces. | Dimensions: 7 x 3.5 x 3.5 inches | Weight: 14.1 ounces | Material: Stainless Steel | Insulated: Yes | BPA-free: Yes

Magnetic lid that keeps liquids secure

No-sweat design

Dishwasher safe

BPA-free

Relatively pricey

A bit bulky

Yeti has become synonymous with high-quality products, and the company's Rambler is no different. The hallmark feature is the Yeti MagSlider Lid, which leverages magnets to keep your drink from spilling. The Rambler also features a sturdy, stainless-steel design with a no-sweat finish, so your drink won't cause rings on a table. And because the Rambler is dishwasher-safe, you can clean it easily. Expect the Rambler to keep your drink hot for up to 8 hours and cold for up to 24 hours. While on the premium side, the Rambler is a top choice for anyone looking for a high-quality, reusable coffee mug.

(Image credit: Hydro Flask)

2. Hydro Flask Travel Coffee Flask

The trendy choice

Capacity: 12 ounces | Dimensions: Not provided | Weight: 18.2 ounces | Material: Stainless Steel | Insulated: Yes | BPA-free: Yes

12 color options

Nice design

Flip lid to reduce spills

Pricey, depending on size

Somewhat bulkier than competitors

Hydro Flasks have become a huge trend, to the point where Hydro Flask stickers are a thing. The Hydro Flask Travel Coffee Flask is rated to keep beverages hot for up to 6 hours and cold for up to 24 hours. It has a highly useful Hydro Flip lid that reduces spills and stops leaks, comes in a variety of colors and has a lifetime warranty. But at about $22 for a 12-ounce cup, the Hydro Flask is a little pricey. Its design also makes it somewhat bulkier than other options in this roundup.

(Image credit: MiiR)

3. MiiR Insulated Travel Tumbler

Keep your coffee hot for a long time

Capacity: 12 ounces | Dimensions: Not provided | Weight: Not provided | Material: Stainless Steel | Insulated: Yes | BPA free: Yes

Great for travel

Fits most cupholders

Dishwasher-safe

Small

Pricey

The MiiR Insulated Travel Tumbler is all about combining functionality with design. Because this is an insulated coffee cup, it will keep your drink warm for up to 12 hours and cold for up to 24 hours. The cup has a hard-shell powder coating that provides a sure grip, as well as a convenient flip-lock lid that makes it great for driving or traveling. The inside of the MiiR cup is lined in medical-grade stainless steel, and the cup is BPA-free. The company recommends that you hand-wash this cup, but it's also safe to use your dishwasher's top rack.

(Image credit: S'Well)

4. S'Well Stainless Steel Travel Mug

Lots of design options

Capacity: 16 ounces | Dimensions: 8 x 3.3 x 3.3 inches | Weight: 12 ounces | Material: Teakwood/18-8 Steel | Insulated: Yes | BPA-free: Yes

Attractive design

Long-term insulation

Travel-friendly

Not dishwasher-safe

Accessories sold separately

S'Well has built a renowned brand in the bottle-and-mug market, and the company's Stainless Steel Travel Mug is a must-see. It's available in 16 colors and finishes, ranging from Night Sky to Teak Wood. The S'Well keeps your hot drinks warm for up to 12 hours and cold drinks chilly for up to 24 hours. Other highlights include an insulated, stainless-steel lid and a wide mouth for easy drinking. A separate commuter lid costs an extra $10. This is one of the pricier reusable coffee cups, but it's easily one of the best.

(Image credit: KeepCup)

5. KeepCup Toughened Glass Cup

A fashionable 12-ounce cup

Capacity: 12 ounces | Dimensions: 5 x 3.5 x 3.5 inches | Weight: 13.4 ounces | Material: Glass | Insulated: No | BPA-free: Yes

Vacuum insulation

No-sweat design

Not insulated

Pricey

If you're looking for a unique design, the KeepCup Toughened Glass Cup is the best reusable coffee cup to get. It's microwave-safe and comes with an improved lid with a larger drinking hole and a glass finish. Add that to a natural cork band, which helps you carry the cup without burning your fingers, and it's a real winner. The KeepCup is a bit expensive for only 12 ounces of capacity, but it definitely stands out in a crowd.

(Image credit: Contigo)

6. Contigo Autoseal West Loop

A smart spill-proof choice

Capacity: 16 ounces | Dimensions: 3.2 x 3.5 x 8 x 3.5 x 3.5 inches | Weight: 8 ounces | Material: Stainless Steel | Insulated: Yes | BPA-free: Yes

Neat Autoseal button feature

Spill-proof design

Great price

20 color options

Not the longest cool time

Contigo's Autoseal West Loop is a smart pick if you're looking for a vacuum-insulated, stainless-steel cup. The Autoseal keeps your drink warm for 7 hours and cold for 18 hours; we wish it could boost its cold rating to 24 hours. Despite that shortcoming, the cup's auto-seal function and spill-proof design make it a winner. We also like that you can choose from 20 colors, from bright lavender matte to latte.

(Image credit: Zojirushi)

7. Zojirushi Stainless Steel Mug

Widemouth design fits ice cubes

Capacity: 16 ounces | Dimensions: 9 x 2.8 x 2.8 inches | Weight: 9 ounces | Material: Stainless Steel | Insulated: Yes | BPA-free: Yes

Nice color options

BPA-free

Full-size ice cube support

Pricey

Bland design

Zojirushi's Stainless Steel Mug is about as simple as reusable mugs get. It has a standard, cylindrical design and comes in eight colors. This reusable coffee cup is BPA-free and fits full-size ice cubes. The Zojirushi mug has a locking mechanism that prevents the cup from leaking when you're not drinking from it. This cup may not have the most exciting design, but it's a solid package.

(Image credit: Juro)

8. Juro Tumbler

The cheap reusable coffee cup to get

Capacity: 20 ounces | Dimensions: 8.5 3.8 x 3.8 inches | Weight: 12 ounces | Material: Stainless Steel | Insulated: Yes | BPA-free: Yes

Dual-action top

Includes steel straw

Fits most cupholders

Very basic design

Not enough hot time

The Juro Tumbler is one of the most affordable reusable coffee cups. However, its basic design won't appeal to everyone, and it comes in only one color: black. Juro promises to keep drinks warm for up to 6 hours and cold for up to 24 hours. The company includes a slider lid and a flip lid. Interestingly, the Juro Tumbler also comes with a steel straw.

(Image credit: Beast)

9. Beast Tumbler

Steel straws included

Capacity: 20 ounces | Dimensions: 8.6 x 3.8 x 3.8 inches | Weight: 14.9 ounces | Material: Stainless Steel | Insulated: Yes | BPA-free: Yes

Sweat-free design

All-day performance

Two steel straws

Bulky design

Unknown warming time

The Beast Tumbler is a high-quality coffee cup with an attractive price. At $22 for a 20-ounce version, it's less expensive than some of the other cups on this list. Plus, it includes two steel straws and comes in 11 colors. The design is somewhat bulky, but with its cleaning brush, dishwasher-safe material and no-sweat exterior, the Beast Tumbler is worth considering.

(Image credit: Otterbox)

10. Otterbox Elevation Tumbler

The case maker turns to coffee

Capacity: 20 ounces | Dimensions: 8.4 x 3.2 x 3.2 inches | Weight: 15.2 ounces | Material: Stainless Steel/Copper | Insulated: Yes | BPA-free: Not known

Sweat-resistant design

Comfortable top design

Works with any cupholder

Relatively pricey

Copper lining

Otterbox might be best known for its smartphone cases, but the company is also a big player in reusable coffee cups. The company's stainless-steel Elevation Tumbler has a closed-lid, sweat-resistant design that prevents rings from forming on your furniture. The cup has an internal copper lining, which may not appeal to everyone. At $30, the Otterbox Elevation Tumbler may be too pricey for some people, but its design and lifetime warranty make it worth a look.