Best Google Pixel 4 XL Cases

Google's Pixel 4 XL delivers all the benefits of the standard Pixel 4 -- improved cameras, motion gesture support and tons of handy AI features -- while offering a bigger screen and battery. It's also more expensive than its little brother at $899. So, it’s incumbent upon anyone considering Google's larger flagship to pick up a case.

That said, actually choosing a case for your new Pixel 4 XL might not be so simple. So, we’ve compiled the following roundup of outstanding Pixel 4 XL cases for your new device. From the clear to the bulky, here are the best Pixel 4 XL cases to buy now.

1. Google Pixel 4 XL Case

(Image credit: Google)

The official Google Pixel 4 XL Case has a soft, knit fabric finish on the back, making it one of the softer and most stylish options in this roundup. To keep your Pixel 4 XL safe, it also has a soft microfiber lining and a cushioned design. At $40, its price is about average for the market.

2. Catalyst Impact Protection

(Image credit: Catalyst)

Catalyst’s Impact Protection’s name tells the right story about the case’s focus—protecting your device from a drop. The case comes with a 9.9-foot drop-proof rating, which means your Pixel will remain safe, even if it’s dropped at that distance. And with raised bezels around the screen, even if you drop the case flat on its face, the smartphone’s screen should be fine.

3. UAG Plasma Series

(Image credit: UAG)

Urban Armor Gear (UAG) is another popular option for those who have concerns about damaging their phones. It offers an armor shell and impact-resistant core and with oversized tactile buttons, it can keep the buttons on your phone safe. And even though it’s on the bulkier side, UAG said that the case will still work just fine with wireless chargers.

4. Speck Presidio Pro

(Image credit: Speck)

If you’re in the market for a thinner, simpler case, consider the Speck Presidio Pro. It has a simple black finish and hugs the Pixel 4 to reduce its footprint and not take up too much room in your pocket. The case’s surface has a Microban antimicrobial material and with 10-foot drop protection, your phone should be safe, even when it drops.

5. Olixar Canvas Wallet Case

(Image credit: Olixar)

The folks over at Olixar sell a Canvas Wallet Case that’s designed to combine protection of your Pixel 4 XL with storage. The case has a folio design, so it can protect both the smartphone’s backplate and screen, and a built-in “viewing stand” means you can prop it up and watch videos while it’s in use. The interior credit card slot can carry your credit card, ID, or even train tickets.

6. OtterBox Defender Series

(Image credit: OtterBox)

OtterBox is one of those companies that makes an outstanding case for anyone who’s worried about hefty damage to their smartphone. And the company’s Defender Series for the Pixel 4 XL is one of its tops. Indeed, the case comes with a solid inner shell and outer slipcover and covers every port and button to reduce dust intrusion and other problems. It even features a holster and kickstand, so you can wear it on your belt and use it while you watch videos.

7. Spigen Neo Hybrid

(Image credit: Spigen)

Spigen’s Neo Hybrid case has a rough outershell to reduce chances of you holding the phone and having it slip out of your hands. It has a bumper design to protect the edges of the device and a beveled areas around the screen and rear camera, so you can keep both of those (expensive) components safe. Best of all, it works with wireless chargers, so you don’t need to remove the phone from the case to keep your handset battery level up.

8. Gear4 Piccadilly

(Image credit: Zagg)

Gear4’s Piccadilly is a clear case design that allows you to see the Pixel 4 XL’s design while you’re protecting it. The case wraps around the backplate and sides of the smartphone and has button covers to reduce damage. You can also rest easy with a beveled front that will protect your screen when you drop the smartphone flat.

9. Case Mate Tough Groove

(Image credit: CaseMate)

Looking for something a little more stylish from a case maker? Consider the Case Mate Tough Groove. The case has an iridescent design and a grooved backplate that helps you hold it and reduce the chances of it slipping out of your hand. It boasts a lifetime warranty, which is nice, and it’s wireless-charging compatible. Best of all, it’ll protect your Pixel 4 XL when you drop it at heights of 10 feet or less.

10. Totallee Thin

(Image credit: Totallee)

The Totallee Thin is all about keeping the footprint of your Pixel 4 XL down, while still protecting it from possible damage. The case has a thin design of just 0.02 inches thick. And at 0.1 ounces in weight, it’s exceedingly lightweight. It’s available in clear, black, or white, and you can add a screen protector to it to boost its effectiveness.