Finding gift ideas for a friend or family member can be frustrating and time consuming. That’s why we’ve curated this list of affordable, yet excellent tech gifts to help you conquer holiday shopping this year. So if you’re considering getting that music lover, home chef, gamer or jetsetter in your life a new gadget, here’s some thoughtful gift ideas. These are the best tech gifts under $100 for everyone from 8 to 80.

Google Nest Mini 2nd Gen (Image credit: Google)

Google Nest Mini 2nd Gen

The Google Nest Mini 2nd Gen is one of the best smart speakers you can get for under $50. Better than ever, this sophomore edition of the Google Nest Mini (formerly Google Home Mini) features delivers richer sound and more bass. When it’s not streaming music, it can be used as a hub to control other smart devices that work with Google Assistant . This built-in virtual assistant recites the latest news, weather, traffic or sports info when prompted by the, “Hey Google” voice command. Google Home Mini 2 makes a great gift for anyone, especially if they’re already in the Android ecosystem.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet (Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet

Amazon’s affordable Amazon Fire HD 8 doesn't skimp on performance. Quad-core processing power and 1.5GB of RAM allow for smooth navigation. TV shows, movies, and games look great on its vibrant, 8-inch HD display. Stereo speakers with Dolby Audio ensure great sound when for videos and music. The Fire HD8’s 10-hour battery life and snappy performance make this a great alternative to pricer tablets.

JBL Clip 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

JBL Clip 3 (Image credit: JBL)

The JBL Clip 3 portable Bluetooth speaker features a built-in carabiner so it easily hooks to a backpack. It may be small, but it’s big on sound and bass with up to 10 hours of playtime. Sporting a rugged, water resistant design, the Clip 3 is also perfect for streaming music by the pool. The Clip 3 makes a great gift for students and adventurous music lovers who like to take their tunes outdoors.

HyperX Cloud Alpha Gaming Headset (Image credit: HyperX)

HyperX Cloud Alpha Gaming Headset

If there’s a gamer on your holiday shopping list, you can’t go wrong gifting the HyperX Cloud Alpha gaming headset . Engineered with 50mm dual chamber audio drivers, the Cloud Alpha minimizes distortion to deliver clear stereo sound. It features a removable noise-cancelling mic for multiplayer game chat. Its light and durable aluminum frame has an adjustable headband. Cushion earpads ensure maximum comfort during extended wearing. The Cloud Alpha works with PC, Mac, PS4, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

Echo Dot with Clock (Image credit: Amazon)

Echo Dot with Clock

The Editor’s Choice compact smart speaker now has time telling functionality. The All-new Echo Dot with Clock looks identical to the 3rd Gen Echo Dot. The only difference is that it has a digital clock under its stylish fabric cover. With excellent audio and Alexa functionality built-in it’s Amazon’s best speaker. Alexa on the Echo Dot 3rd Gen with Clock does more than provide vital info like news, weather, and traffic. Upon request, Alexa can set alarms and timers as well as display the temperature.

Instant Pot LUX60 Pressure Cooker (Image credit: Instant Pot)

Instant Pot LUX60 Pressure Cooker

Instant Pot LUX60 is one of the best home gadgets around. This 6-in-1 cooker is must-have kitchen appliance that does it all. It’s a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, and warmer. It can also be used to sauté food instead of using a traditional pan. Anyone who likes to cook — or those who want to cook meals faster — will appreciate this affordable gift.

Echo Show 5 Compact Smart Display (Image credit: Amazon)

Echo Show 5 Compact Smart Display

Amazon’s Echo Show 5 is a handy smart home gadget. This versatile smart display is small enough to fit on a countertop or a night stand. With a 5.5-inch display and 2-way talk support, it can be used to make video calls or display security camera feeds. It also streams video and music from YouTube and can be used in the kitchen to follow visual recipes via Alexa. Simply put, the Echo Show 5 is a multipurpose Alexa-enabled device that makes one’s life easier. It’s an ideal gift for college students, mom, dad, and grandparents.

Kindle eReader (Image credit: Amazon)

All-new Kindle eReader

Reading on a phone or a tablet can be disrupted by social media, emails and other notifications. That’s why the reading-dedicated Amazon Kindle eReader is the ultimate gift for bookworms. It packs a 6-inch 167 ppi anti-glare display and adjustable front light, and it provides comfortable indoor and outdoor reading during the day or night. The new Kindle has 4GB of storage, which is ample enough to house thousands of eBooks. The perfect gift for anyone who has long daily commutes or jetsetters, the Kindle’s internal battery lasts up to a month between charges.

Sony WH-CH510 Wireless On-Ear Headphones (Image credit: Sony)

Sony WH-CH510 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

If you’re shopping for someone who’s still using wired headphones or could use a new pair of cans, the Sony WH-CH510 Wireless Headphones are a solid choice.They use Bluetooth technology to connect seamlessly to other Bluetooth enabled devices like phones, tablets, and laptops. Although these wireless headphones are in Sony’s affordable range of audio products, they deliver great sound and bass for the price. What’s more, they work with the Sony Headphones companion app for customized music management. The Sony WH-CH510 Wireless Headphones are a solid choice for that music lover in your life.