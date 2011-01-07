Timex challenges Garmin and Fitbit with GPS watch that lasts 25 days on a charge
Timex's new budget GPS fitness tracker could challenge Garmin and Fitbit.
Timex's new budget GPS fitness tracker could challenge Garmin and Fitbit.
A German artist dragged 99 smartphones down an empty street to generate a virtual traffic jam in Google Maps.
Here are the best GPS trackers for kids to help pinpoint a lost child’s location.
Here's how to use Google Maps Incognito mode on iOS, including how to turn the location history feature on and off.
Google Assistant works on Waze. Here are some things you can ask.
Chinese-made GPS tracker for kids and the elderly, sold under many names, can be compromised remotely with just a few text messages.
It turns out that many GPS devices, and the systems that depend on GPS timing, have a Y2K-like bug that may cause malfunctions on April 6.
You can now see the battery life remaining of people you're tracking in Google Maps.
Keep everyone entertained, connected and safe on your next road trip with our top picks.
Lynq can give you real-time distance and direction on a tracker that doesn't need to connect to a smartphone or require a monthly subscription.
Apple's Indoor Maps app adds interior plans for JFK and La Guardia airports in New York, LAX and Heathrow airports.
Tired of waiting for an airport clerk to tell you that your suitcase is stuck in Saskatchewan? Delta's app now lets you track your bags.
The Omate Wherecom K3 smartwatch makes 3G calls and doubles as a GPS kid tracker, giving parents peace of mind.
The Trax Play kid tracker now has better accuracy and an updated companion app that gives you ways to preserve battery life.
From iOS 9's new Nearby feature to handing off maps between Apple devices, here's how to master your iPhone's built-in Maps app.
With stellar emergency features and highly accurate location data, this is the GPS tracker you want with you for any serious outdoor adventure.
Despite accurate location logging, this GPS tracker can't compete with rival devices on price or features.
This all-around, reasonably priced tracker is well suited for urban life, with a powerful set of features for keeping tabs on someone's location.
Say googbye to Latitude and check-ins and hello to offers, Zagat, and more.
Apple starts working on indoor mapping with the acquisition of WiFiSlam.
Country Fire Authority in Australia explains mapping solution's inaccuracies.
Google's mapping solution has remained top-downloaded app for five days.
Google is said to have started distributing a test version of its rumored iOS Maps app to certain users.
Traveling abroad this summer? Chances are you need some new portable gadgetry for your trip. Check out our recommendations, and enter to win a Toshiba Ultrabook!
Naturally, the FBI insists this is completely legal.
It seems 911 will soon no longer be a joke in your, or anyone else's town.
Here's a quick tutorial on how to get turn-by-turn driving directions using Google Maps in conjunction with your Android phone's GPS.
AT&T CEO Ralph de la Vega scored gave of the coveted keynote speeches for CES 2011’s press day and used the time to detail the company’s plans for its upcoming 4G LTE network.
Current page: 1