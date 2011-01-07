Trending

Timex takes on Garmin and Fitbit with new GPS watch

Timex challenges Garmin and Fitbit with GPS watch that lasts 25 days on a charge

By Kate Kozuch

Timex's new budget GPS fitness tracker could challenge Garmin and Fitbit.

Google Maps hack

99 smartphones create virtual traffic jam in Google Maps hack

By Kate Kozuch

A German artist dragged 99 smartphones down an empty street to generate a virtual traffic jam in Google Maps.

Best GPS trackers for kids 2020

By Susie Ochs

Here are the best GPS trackers for kids to help pinpoint a lost child’s location.

How to use Google Maps Incognito mode on iOS

How to use Google Maps Incognito mode on iOS

By Kate Kozuch

Here's how to use Google Maps Incognito mode on iOS, including how to turn the location history feature on and off.

How to Use Google Assistant on Waze

By Monica Chin

Google Assistant works on Waze. Here are some things you can ask.

Flawed GPS Tracker Lets Strangers Spy on Kids, Elderly

By Paul Wagenseil

Chinese-made GPS tracker for kids and the elderly, sold under many names, can be compromised remotely with just a few text messages.

GPS Flaw: Security Expert Says He Won't Fly April 6

By Paul Wagenseil

It turns out that many GPS devices, and the systems that depend on GPS timing, have a Y2K-like bug that may cause malfunctions on April 6.

Google Maps Tracking Gets Even Creepier with Battery Life Meter

By Don Reisinger

You can now see the battery life remaining of people you're tracking in Google Maps.

14 Best Road Trip Gadgets

By Mark Spoonauer, Don Reisinger

Keep everyone entertained, connected and safe on your next road trip with our top picks.

The Lynq Tracker Finds Family and Friends, No Fee or Phone Required

By Philip Michaels

Lynq can give you real-time distance and direction on a tracker that doesn't need to connect to a smartphone or require a monthly subscription.

Apple Indoor Maps: Here’s Which Airports and Malls Have Them

By Don Reisinger

Apple's Indoor Maps app adds interior plans for JFK and La Guardia airports in New York, LAX and Heathrow airports.

Delta's New In-App Tracking Cures Luggage Anxiety

By Henry T. Casey

Tired of waiting for an airport clerk to tell you that your suitcase is stuck in Saskatchewan? Delta's app now lets you track your bags.

Omate Smartwatch Tracks Kids and Makes SOS Calls

By Anna Attkisson

The Omate Wherecom K3 smartwatch makes 3G calls and doubles as a GPS kid tracker, giving parents peace of mind.

Updated Trax GPS Tracker Will Find Kids Faster

By Philip Michaels

The Trax Play kid tracker now has better accuracy and an updated companion app that gives you ways to preserve battery life.

How to Use Maps Features in iOS 9

By Jeffery Battersby

From iOS 9's new Nearby feature to handing off maps between Apple devices, here's how to master your iPhone's built-in Maps app.

Spot Gen3 GPS Tracker Review

By Erik Malinowski

Editor's Choice

With stellar emergency features and highly accurate location data, this is the GPS tracker you want with you for any serious outdoor adventure.

Spytec GL300 GPS Tracker Review

By Erik Malinowski

Despite accurate location logging, this GPS tracker can't compete with rival devices on price or features.

Trackimo GPS Tracker Review

By Erik Malinowski

This all-around, reasonably priced tracker is well suited for urban life, with a powerful set of features for keeping tabs on someone's location.

Google Ditches Latitude and Check-ins with New Maps App

By Jane McEntegart

Say googbye to Latitude and check-ins and hello to offers, Zagat, and more.

Apple Looks Inwards for Future of Maps

By Tomsguide

Apple starts working on indoor mapping with the acquisition of WiFiSlam.

Australian Firefighters Call Apple Maps 'Dangerous'

By Zak Islam

Country Fire Authority in Australia explains mapping solution's inaccuracies.

Google Maps iOS App Downloaded 10 Million Times in 2 Days

By Zak Islam

Google's mapping solution has remained top-downloaded app for five days.

Google Said to Have Started Distribution For iOS Maps App

By Zak Islam

Google is said to have started distributing a test version of its rumored iOS Maps app to certain users.

Tech Prep for Your Summer Vacation

By Catherine Cai

Traveling abroad this summer? Chances are you need some new portable gadgetry for your trip. Check out our recommendations, and enter to win a Toshiba Ultrabook!

FBI's Warrantless Searches Now Include Fake Cell Towers

By Ross A. Lincoln

Naturally, the FBI insists this is completely legal.

FCC: All U.S. Cell Phones Should Be GPS Beginning In 2019

By Ross A. Lincoln

It seems 911 will soon no longer be a joke in your, or anyone else's town.

How To Use Google Maps Navigation On Android

By Mark Spoonauer

Here's a quick tutorial on how to get turn-by-turn driving directions using Google Maps in conjunction with your Android phone's GPS.

Apple Dismisses iPhone Tracking But Will Fix It

By Marcus Yam

Nothing but a few bugs, claims Apple.

Google and Microsoft Tracking Your Location Too

By Marcus Yam

They be tracking everybody out here.

AT&T Details 4G Plans and Sexy 4G Smartphones

By Jane McEntegart

AT&T CEO Ralph de la Vega scored gave of the coveted keynote speeches for CES 2011’s press day and used the time to detail the company’s plans for its upcoming 4G LTE network.