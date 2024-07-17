Be quick! I gave this Nespresso machine 5 stars, and now it's 33% off for Prime Day

I've been reviewing Nespresso machines for years, but I only discovered my new favorite a few weeks ago. The Nespresso Vertuo Lattissima offers everything I want from a single-serve coffee maker, and despite its small frame, it can make everything from long iced coffees to latte macchiatos.

One of the very few downsides of this coffee maker is its price, because for $500 you could buy one of the best coffee makers that can grind and brew espresso with the touch of a button, so when I saw that it's 33% off in this Prime Day deal, I knew it was too good to miss.

The Nespresso Vertuo Lattissima is 33% off at Amazon this Prime Day, but if you're working with a smaller budget, there are also great savings on the Nespresso Vertuo Pop, now $99 for Prime Day, and the Nespresso Vertuo Plus is $50 off.

De'Longhi Nespresso Vertuo Lattissima, Black: was $499 now $332 @ Amazon

The Nespresso Vertuo Lattissima is the top Nespresso machine I've tried, and it's now $167 off at Amazon in this Prime Day deal. If you love to make a variety of drinks and enjoy the convenience of capsule coffee, this is the machine for you.

De'Longhi Nespresso Vertuo Lattissima, White: was $499 now $373 @ Amazon

If you don't want the Nespresso Vertuo Lattissima in black, the white colorway is also on sale with a $126 discount.

More Prime Day Nespresso deals

Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine: was $199 now $99 @ Amazon

While it lacks the milk functions of the Lattisima, the Pop+ is a fantastic coffee maker that can be paired with a milk frother to create cappuccinos, and its tiny frame is ideal for small spaces.

De'Longhi Nespresso Vertuo Plus: was $169 now $119 @ Amazon

The assisted opening of the Vertuo Plus is unique in the Vertuo line, and makes the brewing process feel sleek from start to finish. While it doesn't have a milk frother attached, you can buy this in a separate bundle on Amazon.

3 reasons why I love the Nespresso Vertuo Lattisima

(Image credit: Future / Millie Fender)

1. It can brew any size drink

The Nespresso Vertuo Lattissima has a capacity of 57fl oz, so you'll usually be able to get through a morning's worth of drinks before you need to refill it. If you do prefer to brew long coffee though, this coffee maker can make drinks up to a Carafe measurement, and it automatically adjusts the brewing mode depending on the capsule you add.

This works with a smart barcode system on the side of Vertuo capsules which adjusts the size of your drink depending on the type of capsule you add. So if you add an espresso capsule it won't over-extract your coffee, but if you want a full mug, a larger capsule will ensure this is never watery.

2. Milk steaming is easy and delicious

The removable milk container on the Nespresso Vertuo Lattissima couldn't be easier to fit into place and remove for refilling or storing in the fridge. It has on-board settings depending on the level of steam you want in your drink, and you can choose between a Cappuccino, Latte Macchiato, or Extra Hot Foam with the controls of the brewing unit.

When testing I enjoyed the consistency of this milk, which wasn't too rigid to drink and didn't separate from my coffee.

3. It's the perfect size

I have a small kitchen, but I love to drink a range of coffee beverages, so a small coffee maker that can do a lot of things is always a winner in my book. The Nespresso Vertuo Lattissima is 16"D x 7.5"W x 12.4"H and only weighs 14 pounds, so it's a space-efficient option that won't make you feel like you're compromising.