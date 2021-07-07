Zack Snyder's Army of Thieves release date window, cast, first photos and more

Zack Snyder's Army of Thieves film reveals that before there was a horde of undead in Las Vegas there were many more heists. The movie, which is a prequel to Snyder's Army of the Dead will show how Ludwig Dieter (Matthias Schweighöfer) got to where he is, in a series of safe-cracking missions.

And also, expect less zombies. Army of Thieves takes place at the start of the outbreak seen in Army of the Dead, so things aren't as widespread. If this film is as notably different as it sounds, it looks like the Snyders (both Zack and Deborah Snyder are producers for Army of Thieves) will be expanding their reach. For all the folks who thought Army of the Dead was too long and laborious, this may be more their cup of tea.

Netflix announced, via an email to the press, that Zack Snyder's Army of Thieves will come out this fall. Unlike Army of the Dead, it may be a Netflix exclusive, as none of the information Netflix has provided mentioned any theatrical run. We've reached out to Netflix and will update this story if we learn more.

Zack Snyder's Army of Thieves cast

While most of the Army of Thieves cast members are unfamiliar faces, you will recognize at least a couple names. Specifically Nathalie Emmanuel (Game of Thrones, the Fast and Furious movies), and Matthias Schweighöfer (Army of the Dead).

Guz Khan (playing Rolph) should prove adept at eliciting a chuckle: he's a comedian, writer and actor.

Matthias Schweighöfer as Ludwig Dieter

Nathalie Emmanuel as Gwendoline

Ruby O. Fee as Korina

Stuart Martin as Brad Cage

Guz Khan as Rolph

Jonathan Cohen as Delacroix

Noémie Nakai as Beatrix

John Bubniak as Christopher

Peter Simonischek in a TBA role

Zack Snyder's Army of Thieves first photos

The above photos look notably different from the chaotic edge of Army of the Dead. Army of Thieves still looks tense, but it looks more ... relatable.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Deborah Snyder said "what’s interesting about that film is it takes place in our world. The zombie pandemic is happening in America, and it’s causing instability in the banking and financial institutions so they are consolidating some of the money and this team goes together. It’s a heist movie, with very few zombies in it. It’s really a romantic comedy, heist movie, which is super fun."