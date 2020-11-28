Yes! AirPods Pro deal back down to $169 — lowest price ever

Cyber Monday deals have been coming in hard and fast, and the best Cyber Monday AirPods deal has arrived: the lowest price ever on the AirPods Pro.

Currently, Walmart has the Apple AirPods Pro on sale for just $169 . That’s $80 off the regular price and $30 less than recent weekend sales we've seen. It's not going to last though, trust us.

AirPods Pro Cyber Monday deal

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $169 @ Walmart

One of the best AirPods Cyber Monday is back, with Walmart selling the AirPods Pro for just $169. This would be $80 off and the cheapest price ever for the AirPods Pro. View Deal

Amazon and Walmart have offered this price before, but it had been a while since they were in stock. Other retailers had it at $50 or so off in the mean time.

They’re one of the best wireless earbuds you can buy right now, and as you’ll see in our AirPods Pro review we found that Apple’s most advanced wireless earbuds offered a comfortable in-ear design, powerful active noise cancelling activation, crystal clear calls (thanks to its three microphones) great sound and the convenience of Hey Siri support.

It’s safe to say the AirPods Pro is a massive improvement over the standard AirPods, particularly where comfort is involved. In fact they’re so light and comfortable that we completely forgot we were wearing them during our workout test.

They’re also powered by Apple’s H1 chip, which ensures they’ll instantly connect to your iPhone or iPad. That’s yet another advantage for iPhone owners, because nobody likes dealing with the nonsense of pairing Bluetooth headphones.

Frankly, we don’t think we’re going to see a better price on the AirPods Pro anytime soon. Certainly not before the launch of the AirPods Pro 2, which are currently expected to arrive towards the end of 2021. So when this deal goes live we would act fast.

Then once you’ve done that you can check out all the other Black Friday deals that are available right now. Plus, get ready for the incoming Cyber Monday deals.

Shop more Cyber Monday sales

Today's best Apple AirPods Pro deals Cyber Monday Sale ends in 02 days 12 hrs 01 mins 32 secs Reduced Price Apple AirPods Pro Bluetooth... Staples $249 $199 View Deal Apple AirPods Pro Amazon Prime $239.93 View Deal Apple AirPods Pro Apple $249 View Deal Apple AirPods Pro noise... Crutchfield.com $249 View Deal Check out more Cyber Monday Sale deals from these top retailers: Amazon Walmart Best Buy Dell

Best Black Friday deals right now

Best Black Friday deals right now