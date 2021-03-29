Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra release date, price, specs, rear display and news

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra specs Price: TBC

Retail launch: Late April (U.K.)

Display: 6.81-inch QHD AMOLED (3200 x 1440)

Display refresh rate: 30/60/90/120Hz (adaptive)

Secondary display: 1.1-inch AMOLED (126 x 294)

Rear cameras: 50MP main (f/1.95), 48MP ultrawide (f/2.2), 48MP telephoto (f/4.1, 5x optical zoom, 120x max. zoom)

Front camera: 20MP (f/2.2)

Chipset: Snapdragon 888

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB

Battery: 5,000 mAh

Charging: 67W wired/67W wireless/10W reverse wireless

Operating system: Android 11 with MIUI 12

Colors: Ceramic White, Ceramic Black

Size: 6.5 x 2.9 x 0.3 inches(164.3 x 74.6 x 8.38mm)

Weight: 8.3 ounces

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is real, and its mighty cameras and unique dual-display design are going on sale in just a month's time.

As shown off today at Xiaomi's Global Mega Launch event, this phone takes the already great Xiaomi Mi 11 and turns up all the features another few notches. What's left is a phone with unbelievably powerful specs that we can't wait to see in action.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra price and availability

The Mi 11 Ultra will be available in the U.K. from late April, although there is currently no mention of a price for its single 12GB RAM and 256GB storage version. You do get a choice of two colors though: Ceramic White and Ceramic Black.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra cameras

There are only three cameras on the back of the Mi 11 Ultra, but they're impressive ones. The main camera uses a 50MP sensor, specifically Samsung's GN2 sensor, which Xiaomi helped develop. This is apparently the largest smartphone camera in the world, in terms of sensor size.

The main sensor is capable of pixel-binning too, combining up to four pixels together to create brighter, more colorful shots when you don't need the full 50MP of detail. It's assisted by a laser time-of-flight (TOF) sensor to help the cameras focus and to support special photo effects.

The other two cameras are a pair of 48MP sensors, one for ultrawide shots and the other for telephoto shots. The telephoto camera is capable of 5x optical zoom. With digital zoom, that goes up to 10x hybrid lossless zoom and maxes out at an enormous 120x magnification.

All three of the cameras are capable of 8K video at 24fps, plus Xiaomi's packed the camera app with its usual crop of video-friendly camera effects and functions. In case you thought Xiaomi had forgotten about selfies, there's a 20MP camera on the front for that too.

Taken together, this creates what Xiaomi calls the "world’s best photography smartphone". It's a claim that's backed up by the experts at DXOMARK, which have tested the Mi 11 Ultra and placed it in its no.1 ranked position for smartphone photography.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra display

On the front of the phone, there's a 6.81-inch QHD quad-curved 120Hz display with a punch-hole notch for the selfie camera. This screen also supports up to 1.07 billion colors, a responsive 480Hz touch sampling rate and a blinding 1,700 nits peak brightness. And making sure none of this gets damaged is Gorilla Glass Victus, the same display material used on the Galaxy S21. Using this display to watch video should be made all the more impressive by the Harman/Kardon-tuned stereo speakers, which thanks to a new bottom speaker unit apparently makes this phone the "loudest in the industry".

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra rear display

While on the subject of screens, we can talk about the Mi 11 Ultra's most unique feature: a 1.1-inch AMOLED rear display. This was rumored some time ago but it's still hard to believe it's a real thing. Xiaomi says this secondary screen is handy for notifications, camera viewfinder or as a miniature always-on display, and since it's touchable just like the front display, you can in theory control the whole phone from it.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra specs

As you might have expected, Xiaomi has fitted the Mi 11 Ultra with the powerful Snapdragon 888 chipset, backed up with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM. Xiaomi also boasts of new "three-phase cooling technology", which should keep the phone cool when you're playing the latest smartphone games or other using compute-intensive apps.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra battery and charging

Powering all this is a 5,000 mAh battery. This cell doesn't use the normal lithium-ion technology found in modern smartphones, but a new silicon-oxygen standard that allows for the same power capacity to be kept in a smaller footprint.

You can top this battery up with either 67W wired or 67W wireless fast charging. Either of these is capable of filling the phone to 100% full from empty in just 36 minutes according to Xiaomi's own testing.

Taking all this in, Xiaomi has without doubt produced a flagship phone capable of taking on the biggest names in the business. Great phones like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, the iPhone 12 Pro Max or the OnePlus 9 Pro simply don't compare to the Mi 11 Ultra when it comes to hardware. Looking at the cameras, the charging speed and particularly that extra display, it's a no-contest in favor of Xiaomi's new flagship.

Given how much we loved the basic Mi 11, we anticipate great things from the Ultra model when we get our hands on it for a review. But given Xiaomi isn't selling its phones in the U.S. due to disputes with the government, it will tragically be unable to make it onto our best phones list.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G

If the Ultra isn't to your taste, Xiaomi also showed off two cheaper versions of the Mi 11 at the launch event. The Mi 11 Lite is not coming to the U.K., but its sibling the Mi 11 Lite 5G is.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

The phone is remarkably small, weighing just 159g (5.6 ounces) and measuring 6.81mm (0.27 inches) thick. Despite this, it offers a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and three rear cameras: a 64MP main, 8MP ultrawide and 5MP macro.

Beneath the surface, the Mi 11 Lite uses a new Snapdragon 780G chipset from Qualcomm to provide strong performance for its price and the all-important 5G connectivity. That's backed up with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. There's also a 4,250 mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Look out for this challenging other mid-range phones like the OnePlus Nord, Google Pixel 4a and Samsung Galaxy A52 5G when it arrives in late April.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6

For wearables, Xiaomi also announced the Mi Smart Band 6, which is also fixed for a late April launch.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

It sports a 1.56-inch AMOLED display, supports 30 different workout types, and is capable of automatically detecting six different types of exercise and begin tracking by itself. It's also equipped with sleep tracking, blood oxygen monitoring and other key health racking functions, and a battery that provides up to 14 days use between charges. While aimed at a sportier market than a fashion-conscious one, this could prove to be an excellent competitor for the Apple Watch 7 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, both expected this year.