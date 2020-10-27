Xbox Series S already has some major drawbacks — what you need to know

Microsoft's Xbox Series S has been shaping up to be a rather impressive little console. At $299, it’s cheaper than the $499 Xbox Series X, but can still deliver games at 1440p resolution with 4K upscaling, as well as 60 frames per second gaming.

At least that appeared to be the case. But now various developers are highlighting areas where the Xbox Series S won’t be able to offer next-generation gaming that is in the same ballpark as the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition developer Capcom tweeted a message explaining how the game will run at frame rate of up to 120 fps on the Xbox Series X and Series S. However, on the Series S, there will be no ray-tracing support.

That’s understandable, as the Series S is a lot less powerful than the Series X, and ray-tracing is a highly demanding graphics rendering technique. If the game can run at 60 fps and use a 1440p rendered image upscaled to 4K, then we could be looking at a reasonably strong presentation for Devil May Cry 5 — just not a version that'll keep pace with the one on the Series X and PS5.

Poor PUBG performance

Unfortunately, the limitations of the Xbox Series S become clearer with Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds. The developers penned a blog post detailing that PUBG will run at 60 fps on the Xbox Series X and PS5, but on the Xbox Series X it will run at 30 fps.

(Image credit: PUBG)

That might seem a bit bizarre, given PUBG can run at 60 fps on the older Xbox One X. But there's a reason for this disparity.

“The Xbox Series X will leverage the Xbox One X game build. The game will run at 60 FPS by selecting the Framerate Priority option,” the PUBG development team explained. “The Xbox Series S will leverage the Xbox One S game build, which runs at 30 fps. We are working to provide an option to raise the framerate cap on Xbox One S and Xbox Series S consoles in the future.”

That might be a disappointment to some people, as playing competitive shooting games at 60 fps give players an edge over those stuck at 30 fps. Smoother frame rates mean that it's easier to pull of a deadly headshot.

All that being said, there’s a good chance that optimizations and other tweaks over time will allow developers to get more out of the Xbox Series S hardware than they could at its launch, set for November 10. As it stands, it’s looking very much like the weaker console to the Xbox Series X, not just in terms of power, but overall gaming experience as well.

We’ll need to put both consoles to the test to see how they measure up. Perhaps the Xbox Series S will be an ideal companion console to the Xbox Series X, providing you have deep enough pockets.