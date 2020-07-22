Xbox Games Showcase live stream: How to watch tomorrow's Xbox Series X event

Xbox Games Showcase event date, time The Xbox Games Showcase begins at 9 a.m. PT| Noon Eastern | 5 p.m. BST tomorrow (July 23).

OK, your turn Microsoft. We're going to watch the Xbox Games Showcase live stream to see how the company responds to the epic PS5 showcase in June, and to see what games the Xbox Series X will get to battle Sony's next-gen console.

While we already know Halo Infinite will be a marquee game at the Xbox Games Showcase, the company needs more than just its latest version of its flagship shooter. Will Microsoft respond with titles as surprising as Spider-Man: Miles Morales and as tantalizing as Horizon: Forbidden West?

For starters, we're looking for Microsoft to sate fans desires for Fable 4. Yes, it's been rumored about for years, but so was Skate 4, and that's happening. We've heard varying rumors about Fable 4 arriving tomorrow, so we're trying to stay positive.

Other big tames we're looking out for at the Xbox Games Showcase live stream include the next Forza racing title, and something new from Gears of War.

Also, expect to see more of a pair of known Xbox Series X exclusives: Hellblade 2 and Everwild, plus more potential footage from announced third-party games such as Madden 21 and Marvel's Avengers.

Here's what you need to watch the Xbox Games Showcase:

Xbox Games Showcase live stream

Microsoft is making it easy for one and all to watch the Xbox Games Showcase. The event will be streamed live on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook and Twitter.

For graphical fidelity, you're going to want to watch on YouTube. For the original live stream, YouTube will broadcast in up to 1080p at 60 fps, while the video on demand version will be at 4K and 60fps — for perfect instant replay. We've embedded the YouTube stream above.

Additionally, Geoff Keighley will stream an exclusive pre- and post-show for the Xbox Games Showcase on The Game Awards YouTube channel. The pre-show kicks off at 8 a.m. PT/ 11 a.m. ET, and will include such guests as Austin Evans, Alanah Pearce and Jacksepticeye.

Here are the links for watching the Xbox Games Showcase on your platform of choice.