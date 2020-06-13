WWE Backlash 2020 live stream: How to watch online, card, start time and date

WWE Backlash 2020 live stream start times WWE Backlash begins tomorrow (Sunday, June 14) at 7 p.m. Eastern, 4 p.m. Pacific on the WWE Network.

Its pre-show is likely to start at 6 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

The Greatest? That's the question on our minds as we prepare for WWE Backlash 2020 live streams. Yes, WWE has raised the stakes for the Edge and Randy Orton WrestleMania rematch, to a point where mocking WWE for its claims has overshadowed the upcoming match.

Yes, when Charly Caruso said that Edge vs Randy Orton at Backlash — a simple one-fall singles match — has the chance to be the greatest wrestling match of all time, we all had the same reaction. "What the hell?"

A lot of the hilarity inherent in this match is that Randy Orton hasn't had a match of the year contender in years (if ever), and the pair's Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36 was not great, or even close.

That being said, we'd love to be surprised. And reportedly the pair tried their hardest (the match is already taped) to make it great. Relatedly, WWE Backstage is bringing Bret Hart on next week as a guest, and we're guessing he might not rate it 10/10.

Elsewhere on the card, our eyes are drawn to Apollo Crews US Championship defense against Andrade. With Paul Heyman being removed from his position as Raw's Executive Director, we're especially concerned Crews push might come to a crashing halt.

WWE Backlash 2020 card

Edge vs. Randy Orton

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Bobby Lashley – WWE Championship Match

vs. Bobby Lashley – WWE Championship Match Braun Strowman (c) vs. The Miz & John Morrison – Universal Championship Handicap Match

vs. The Miz & John Morrison – Universal Championship Handicap Match Asuka (c) vs. Nia Jax – Raw Women’s Championship Match

vs. Nia Jax – Raw Women’s Championship Match Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus

Bayley & Sasha Banks (c) vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross vs. The IIconics – Women’s Tag Team Title Triple Threat Match

vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross vs. The IIconics – Women’s Tag Team Title Triple Threat Match Apollo Crews (c) vs. Andrade – United States Championship Match

Our picks are marked in bold.

How to watch WWE Backlash 2020 online with a VPN

WWE Backlash 2020 live stream via the WWE Network

There's only one way to watch, really. Get the WWE Network fired up, because the pre-show has begun!

The WWE Network, which costs $9.99 and includes a free 1-month trial for first-time subscribers, is the best place to watch Backlash 2020. Available nearly everywhere, one month of the WWE Network costs 18% as much as a normal PPV (WWE pushed PPVs during WrestleMania season, but they've calmed that language for MITB).View Deal