Wow! This 75-inch LG Black Friday TV deal is just $649

The season for Black Friday TV deals is here and lo-and-behold, we've found a barn-burner of a deal at Best Buy.
While supplies last, Best Buy has the LG 75-inch 4K UHD Smart webOS TV on sale for $649, which is $200 (aka 24%) off! This is pretty close in price to one of the other 75-inch deals we saw earlier, when Best Buy had a 75-inch Hisense TV for $599, both are two of the top Black Friday deals at the moment, and I'd probably pay the extra $50 for the LG.
LG 75" 4K Smart webOS TV: was $849 now $649 @ Best Buy
LG's 4K TVs are some of the best, and this one is pretty neat. The webOS store gives you top apps, including Netflix, Sling, Hulu and Prime Video, and support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit mean it will fit in right with your smart home. View Deal
Hisense 75" 4K Android TV: was $999 now $599 @ Best Buy
You can stream to your heart's content with this gigantic and immersive 4K TV, and this Black Friday TV deal will help you save $400! Support for Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10 video standards plus DTS Virtual: X mean your shows and movies will sound and look great.View Deal
The LG 75" UN6970 4K webOS TV is ready to make your next binge watch look great. Its quad-core processor helps optimize picture quality and lighting while HDR 10 and HLG support mean great color quality.
Both of these 75-inch TVs have 3 HDMI inputs, so you can connect a cable box, a gaming console and a streaming box at the same time (or multiples of the latter two if you cut the cord).
The Hisense TV is also capable at streaming on its own, thanks to Android TV. You can get apps such as Disney Plus, YouTube TV and even HBO Max (which Roku still doesn't have) without connecting anything (other than your Wi-Fi).
Both TVs also have support for both Google Assistant (which is built-in) and Amazon Alexa. All inside a screen bigger than most homes have ever seen!
Stay tuned to Tom's Guide for all the best Cyber Monday deals as well, as some retailers are starting that earlier than ever as well.
Shop more Black Friday sales
- Amazon Black Friday sales: save on Fire TVs, Lego, Fitbit
- Adidas: up to 80% off hoodies, sneakers @ Amazon
- AirPods Pro: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon
- Alienware: up to $730 off gaming rigs
- Allswell: 25% off select items via "TURKEY25" @ Allswell
- Apple Watch SE: was $279 now $259 @ Amazon
- Audible Plus: 38% off first 6 months
- Beautyrest: up to $300 off mattresses
- Best Buy: smart TVs as low as $79
- Bose 700 Headphones: was $379 now $339 @ Amazon
- Casper Mattress: up to 30% off everything @ Casper
- Chewy: up to 50% off pet supplies
- Chromebooks: deals from $129 @ Best Buy
- Dell: laptop deals from $349
- Fitbit sale: up to $50 off @ Amazon (today only!)
- Galaxy S20/Note 20 sale: up to $250 off @ Amazon
- HP sale: up to 60% off all laptops
- Lego: spend $50, get $10 off @ Amazon
- Lenovo: ThinkPad sale from $799
- Microsoft: up to $900 off Surface, Xbox, more
- Mixbook: 50% off all photo books via "REVHLDY20"
- Nectar Mattress: $400 off + get $399 in free gifts
- New Balance: 25% off sitewide @ New Balance
- Nike: up to 40% off sneakers, tech fleece, hoodies @ Nike
- Nintendo Switch: shop all Switch stock @ Best Buy
- PC gaming sale: up to $200 off laptops, monitors @ Best Buy
- Prime Video: 50% off digital movies @ Amazon
- PS5 console: check stock @ Amazon
- OLED TV sale: deals from $899 @ Best Buy
- Purple: up to $400 off mattress + bundle @ Purple
- Roku sale: 4K streamers from $24 @ Amazon
- Samsung QLED TVs: up to $3,000 off all models @ Best Buy
- Snacks & health bars: spend $50, get $10 off @ Amazon
- Sony PS5: sign-ups available @ Amazon
- Sony WH-1000xM4: now $278 @ Amazon
- SSD sale: up to 50% off Samsung EVO Plus SSDs @ Amazon
- TCL 50" 4K Android TV: was $349 now $229 @ Best Buy
- Verizon: free iPhone 12 w/ Unlimited
- Vizio 55" OLED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $899 @ Best Buy
- Walmart: big-screen TVs, laptops, more from $278
- Whole turkeys: $1.99/lb. @ Amazon (Prime members)