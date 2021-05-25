Wizards vs 76ers live stream: How to watch the NBA Playoffs game 2 online

Wizards vs 76ers start time, channel The Wizards vs 76ers live stream is scheduled for Wednesday, May 26th at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.

It will air on NBATV.

The Wizards vs 76ers live stream could give fans even more of a high scoring affair than game one. All game two needs is a little more Joel Embiid and a little more from Russell Westbrook to see the points start piling up in this NBA playoffs live stream.

With Sixers’ big man and MVP finalist Joel Embiid on the bench early in game one due to foul trouble, Philly needed someone to step up. Tobias Harris was up to that challenge. The nine-year vet, who averaged 19.5 points per game in the regular season rattled off 28 points in the first half alone. He was the main reason Philly only trailed by one point at the half. Harris went on to finish with a game-high 37 points in 37 minutes played. Embiid would then take over in the second half scoring 18 of his 30 points to help the Sixers close out the 125-118 victory.

Washington drew the Eastern Conference’s 8th playoff seed after blowing out the Pacers 142-115 in the NBA’s play-in tournament. The Wizards carried some of that momentum into game one against the Sixers scoring 62 points in the first half, despite Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook combining for just 20 points at the midway point. Beal would come alive in the second half netting 23 of his team-high 33 points. Westbrook finished with 16 points and 14 assists playing a game high 43 minutes.

Aside from Embiid and Harris, the East’s top seeded Sixers got significant help from Seth Curry and Danny Green who combined to shoot 6 of 13 from three. Ben Simmons also recorded a double-double in the win. The Defensive Player of the Year finalist pulled down 15 rebounds and dished out 15 assists, both were game highs.

The Sixers are 8-point favorites in game two. The over/under is 230.5.

Wizards vs 76ers streams in the US

In the U.S. Wizards vs 76ers airs on NBATV, tipping off at 7 p.m. ET.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV. Sling is a perfect place to watch all of the NBA playoffs, as ABC games will simulcast on ESPN3, and Sling Orange gets you TNT, ESPN, ESPN3, and its Sports Extra pack gets you NBA TV.

Sling and Fubo are two of the picks on our best streaming services list, but we go with Sling here even though it doesn't have ABC (though you can get it with one of the best TV antennas), as those games will be on ESPN3.

Sling TV : You can get ESPN and TNT in the Sling Orange package. The Sports Extra pack gets you NBATV.

Wizards vs 76ers live streams in the UK

British basketball fans typically only need Sky Sports... but not tonight. The Wizards vs 76ers live stream isn't on Sky Sports.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., as an alternative.

Wizards vs 76ers live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can catch Wizards vs 76ers live streams. The game is on TSN4.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.