Microsoft blocks Windows 10 May 2020 Update for some — and that's a good thing

Microsoft's Windows 10 May 2020 update is here, but not for everyone — and it appears that's a good thing. Yes, Microsoft is stopping some systems from downloading the major release, and reportedly it's for our own good.

According to Microsoft's documentation for the update, also known as Windows 10 version 2004, the Windows team is currently investigating 10 known issues with the major release. Problems include corrupted files, refresh rate issues in gaming and problems with Bluetooth and Thunderbolt 3 connectivity.

How bad are these bugs? The update, according to Microsoft, is breaking mouse support for games and apps using the GameInput Redistributable tool.

According to The Verge, an alert message on affected devices reads "We're offering this update to compatible devices, but your device isn't quite ready for it." Once Microsoft gets everything in order, the update will be available.

So, if you're frustrated that Microsoft hasn't rolled out Windows 10 May 2020 update to your system yet, understand that they've got your best interests at heart. In recent months, we've seen bad news about how Windows 10 updates are have brought back the Blue Screen of Death and included system crashing bugs. There's even been a weird issue that makes people think their files have been deleted.

Don't want to wait and are willing to take the risk? Well, you can download and install a Windows 10 disc image from this page. Of course, before you do that, back up your PC. Our guide to the best cloud backup services should be able to help you out.

1. Click the box that says Select edition.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

2. Choose Windows 10.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

3. Click Confirm.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

4. Click Choose one

(Image credit: Microsoft)

5. Select your language.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

6. Select 64-bit or 32-bit.

Don't know which to choose? Open File Explorer or This PC, right click and select Properties. Under System information, find System type, which will say 64-bit or 32-bit.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Follow installation instructions and you should be good. Protect your backup, though. I'd keep it unplugged for the time being so it doesn't get overwritten.