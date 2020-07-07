Will Peacock be on Roku? Why we're skeptical

It's a mere 9 days ahead of the July 15 nationwide Peacock launch, and there's already a reason to be concerned.

That's because we're still not sure if NBC's new streaming service is going to be on Roku, the most popular streaming device.

The best streaming devices in 2020

Our guide to the 56 best Netflix shows

While other platforms exist, a streaming service is fighting against the winds if they try and launch without Roku and Amazon Fire TV support. As of last year, Roku has 39% of the US streaming device market, while Amazon Fire TV has 30%.

When Disney Plus launched last winter, we knew about Roku support months before, as early as an August 2019 email to the press.

By contrast, when HBO Max launched in late May, there was hope that Roku and WarnerMedia could broker a last-second pact to get the new service on Roku at the start, but that didn't happen, and more than a month later, HBO's new service is still not on Roku. It's also not on Amazon Fire TV devices, either. That means HBO Max can only reach 31% of streaming players in the U.S., and Peacock could be slowly walking towards that same challenge.

There's no reason to expect Peacock has sealed a deal with Roku yet. In the previous months, NBCUniversal has announced multiple Day 1 Peacock platforms, including Apple TV and Xbox, but there's been no mention of Roku or Amazon Fire TV (which HBO Max also lacks).

For our Peacock review during its early launch period (where it's free for Comcast customers with certain hardware) we tested it on the Xfinity Flex. While we liked the service's massive library of content, we also noted its lack of originals (it will launch with some, including an adaptation of Brave New World).

Here's the full list of supported Peacock devices:

Peacock supported devices

Android

Android TV

Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD

Chromecast

Comcast Xfinity X1

Comcast Xfinity Flex

iPad

iPhone

iPod touch

LG Smart TVs

Xbox One S and Xbox One X

Vizio SmartCast TVs

Since Peacock is having not one but two launches—a soft launch for Xfinity customers, and a wider rollout for everyone else—you'd assume that NBCU will make things perfect for its second launch. Those who have been using the service for free on Xfinity devices have been the public beta testers for Peacock, and all that's left is to add the new exclusive shows and make sure everyone can stream it.

For everyone's sake — from streamers to the providers and even the advertisers taking advantage of the Peacock Free tier — we hope these gaps in supported devices are paved over, and soon.