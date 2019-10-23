Why Disney Isn’t Afraid of Apple TV Plus

November is a big month for streaming, with Apple TV Plus arriving on Nov. 1 and Disney Plus hitting town 11 days later — for $2 more. Disney isn't worried that Apple's offering costs less, though. Just ask its CEO Bob Iger.

In an interview on CNBC's The Exchange, Iger said "We’re not really worried about competition in terms of pricing, because we have such a unique product." This is a clear nod to how Tim Cook's team at Cupertino is delivering its streaming service at $4.99 per month (Disney Plus is $6.99 per month).

And while I'd typically brush this kind of answer off as the confidence one needs to be a CEO of one of the biggest companies on planet Earth, Iger has a point. Yes, Disney's launching with a trio of original shows based on hot properties — The Mandalorian, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and National Geographic's The World According to Jeff Goldblum — but the company isn't focused only on original programming.

The mammoth back catalog of Disney Plus shows and movies, which the company teased in a three-hour trailer, is the kind of library that should make anyone blush. That all adds up to a very value-driven package that should give audiences a reason to hit subscribe, without a concern that they're not getting their money's worth.

Apple's $4.99 price is in line with the fact that the service is focused exclusively on original programming, such as See (starring Jason Momoa), The Morning Show (with Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carrell) and Dickinson (featuring Hailee Steinfeld).

If either of these services deliver a must-watch show that commands the zeitgeist, I'd bet audiences will be interested in ponying up the cash — especially when both services cost only a fraction of the $13 per month standard Netflix package — for both.