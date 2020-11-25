Whoa! This $398 58-inch Black Friday Samsung TV deal should go fast

Black Friday TV deals are like Punxsutawney Phil in that we annually wait for them to appear and show us what the new year will hold. And we've got a huge TV deal to scope out at Walmart, as one of Samsung's big screens is getting a big price shave.

From 7 p.m. ET until supplies run out, the 58" Samsung 4K Crystal UHD Smart TV is $398, $200 off from its standard $600 price. And while earlier Black Friday deals have revolved around 75-inch TVs, we've got a feeling this one will last even less time, as more people have space for this TV than those behemoths.

58" Samsung 4K Smart TV: was $600 now $398 @ Walmart

Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. ET: This big screen from Samsung can make sharpen older footage, with its Crystal processor that upscales content to 4K. On top of that, it's also got HDR support for better color quality.View Deal

Want a huge TV, but don't want to spend $500 or more? This is probably the TV you're looking for, to paraphrase Star Wars.

And since it's one of Samsung's Smart TV's powered by Tizen, you get a lot of apps without buying a streaming stick. Those include Netflix, Hulu and Vudu. You've also got a pair of HDMI inputs, for connecting consoles and streaming devices.

Stay tuned to Tom's Guide for all the best Cyber Monday deals, as some retailers are starting that earlier than ever as well.

