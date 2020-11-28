Where to Buy PS4: Latest stock updates and how to get yours

The PS5 may be grabbing all the attention these days, but some people still consider the PS4 to be a perfectly fine console — so much so that the older device is flying off the shelves at all major retailers during the Black Friday deals . Both the PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro are incredibly hard to find at the moment, so we’ve put together this handy guide to help you track down a PS4.

At the moment, Sony itself is the best place to buy a PS4 console. Both the PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro are in stock on the Sony website . Sony also has a Black Friday sale going on at the moment, so you can buy blockbuster games like The Last of Us Part II for half price, or $20 off Ghost of Tsushima. Gamestop also has new PS4 Pro models in stock.

At other major retailers — including Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy — the PS4 is currently sold out, and we’ve not heard any rumblings about a restock anytime soon. A few locations do have the PS4 in stock, but at a markup over what you'd pay at Sony.

Where to buy PS4: Check stock right now

Sony itself does actually have stock of both the PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro. Orders are limited to one per household. The console maker also has a Black Friday sale on games and accessories. This is your best bet if you're trying to find Black Friday PS4 deals.

Gamestop also has the PS4 Pro in stock at the same $399 price available at Sony. You can only get a refurbished PS4 Slim at Gamestop, though it's $20 less than the price of a new model.

Walmart itself is sold out of PS4 consoles, though there are PS4 consoles available through third party sellers on Walmart - these are being sold significantly above retail value though.

It’s the same story over at Amazon, where PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro are both out of stock, but can be found through third party sellers at above MSRP.

Best Buy is out of stock of both the PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro for online delivery, though your local store may have stock.

Target is currently sold out of PS4 Pro, and doesn’t even show the PS4 Slim as an option for online delivery. Local stores may still have stock.

Newegg has stock of both the PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro, but both are being sold at a markup through third party sellers.

With Sony focused on this month's PS5 release, you'd think that finding stock of the PS4 would be easier. Sadly, it's likely to be difficult for the rest of the year. Here is the list of key dates coming up:

Black Friday - Today

Retailers are selling out of games consoles faster than they can stock them, and that includes the PS4. We haven’t seen many enticing deals or deep discounts on the PS4, but that hasn’t stopped them flying off the shelves.

Cyber Monday - November 30

It’s possible that some retailers are holding back PS4 stock for Cyber Monday, but considering the popularity of Sony’s previous gen console already, we wouldn’t hold our breath. If you see a deal live today, snap it up.

Sony itself seems to be the best place to secure a PS4 if you’re looking to pick one up at the moment. The console is still in production, though it’s likely that Sony has shifted its focus toward getting as many PS5 consoles on shelves as possible, which will make finding the humble PS4 even harder.

PS4 at Sony

Sony is still selling PS4 consoles during the Black Friday sales, though it is limiting purchases to one per household. It even has its own game sale on at the moment, so you can get The Last of Us Part II for just $30 to go with your new console.

PS4 Slim: $299 at Sony

PS4 Pro: $399 at Sony

PS4 at Amazon

We’ve not heard anything to suggest that Amazon will be restocking the PS4 over the Black Friday weekend, but we’ll keep you posted.

PS4 Slim: $299 at Amazon

PS4 Pro: $399 at Amazon

PS4 at Best Buy

Best Buy is also currently sold out of PS4 consoles, and we’ve had no word that suggests a restock in the next few days. PS5 stock has been appearing on best Buy briefly though, so never say neve

PS4 Slim: $299 at Best Buy

PS4 Pro: $399 at Best Buy

PS4 at Walmart

Walmart is also out of stock for both the PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro, though third party sellers using Walmart are selling consoles and bundles. These are being sold at higher than usual prices though.

PS4 Slim: $299 at Walmart

PS4 Pro: $399 at Walmart

PS4 at Gamestop

As of this moment, GameStop is your best option for finding the PS4, at least when it comes to the more expensive Pro model. The retailer does offer the PS4 Slim, but only as a refurbished model right now.