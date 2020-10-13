When do Prime Day deals end?

Like all good things, Prime Day must come to an end. If you're looking to take advantage of all the savings during Amazon's two-day event, you're likely wondering exactly when your last chance is at scoring the best Prime Day deals.

Amazon Prime Day kicked off Tuesday, Oct. 13 at midnight PT (3 a.m. ET). So far, we've already seen some jaw-dropping Prime Day TV deals, mattress deals and AirPods deals. But, of course, these sales won't go on forever.

Only Prime members participate in the savings event, which is available in 18 countries. Still, it's easy to sign up for a free Prime membership. The free trial lasts 30 days, which lets you get in on the discount action before Prime Day ends.

When does Prime Day end?

Amazon Prime Day officially ends after 48 hours, on Thursday at midnight PT (3 a.m. ET).

It's likely that some sales will extend past that for a few hours or even days, just like in years prior. But we wouldn't be surprised if the discounts continue for a couple of months due to two words: Black Friday.

That's because this year's Prime Day was delayed from July to October, due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year marks the first time that Prime Day has taken place so close to Black Friday, essentially meaning that the holiday shopping season begins now.

Prime Day alternative sales

Prime Day is just one of several major sales happening right now. Walmart, Best Buy and Target are holding their own alternative sales. Walmart's Big Save event began Sunday, Oct. 11 and ends Thursday, Oct. 15, while Target's Deal Days event runs from Oct. 13-14.

