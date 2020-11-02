WhatsApp disappearing messages are almost here — what you need to know

WhatsApp is about to let you set a self-destruct timer for your messages, although it isn't quite as simple as it sounds.

Going by WhatsApp's FAQ page, the long-awaited disappearing messages feature looks to be almost ready for a release in the stable version of WhatsApp. Disappearing messages, previously called expiring messages, have been present in beta versions of WhatsApp since March. However the appearance of the guide in the official FAQ shows that the developers are preparing for its widespread introduction.

Enabling the feature means that messages will delete themselves after 7 days. In a one-on-one conversation, either user can turn the setting on, but in group chats, you need to be an admin in order to change it.

(Image credit: WABetaInfo)

The setting applies to all messages in the chat, which sounds like even messages sent before you turn on disappearing messages will get removed after 7 days too. While this sounds like a great way to send sensitive details or information with a short lifespan, this feature is not a complete guarantee of privacy, as the FAQ page details.

The setting can't remove notifications, so if you leave a message unopened, it'll technically be around for as long as the notification is. Also if you quote a disappearing message, it will still appear in the new message until its respective timer expires. Forwarding a message then applies the rules of the new chat group, meaning it may not expire at all.

Back-ups will also keep disappearing messages around if you make one while the message is still around. Plus any images sent in the messages will also be saved in your device's photo gallery if you have that setting enabled. Since there are so many caveats, plus less sophisticated workarounds like copy/paste, screenshots and photos, WhatsApp recommends only using disappearing messages with trusted individuals.

As noted by WABetaInfo, this soon-to-be-live version of disappearing messages is actually lacking the option to customize how long messages stay visible, unlike the original test version. Let's hope future versions of this feature revive this dead option, and find some way to fix the other limitations too.