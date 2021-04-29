Walmart PS5 restock could return today — everything you need to know

It's been over a month since the last PS5 restock at Walmart. That means the likelihood exists that we could see a Walmart PS5 restock between the hours of 12 p.m. ET and 3 p.m. ET today, April 29.

During the last Walmart restock, the retailer also offered Xbox Series X restock, so Microsoft fans should take note. Overall, it's been somewhat of a dry month for restocks, so there's a 50/50 chance today will be Walmart's day. That said, here's everything you need to know to increase your chances of scoring a console.

Walmart PS5 restock (coming soon)

PS5: $499 @ Walmart

The flagship PS5 console includes a 4K UDH Blu-ray disc drive. As a result, the design is slightly fuller than the all-digital model. It sells for $499 and includes a PS5 DualSense controller.

PS5 Digital Edition: $399 @ Walmart

The PS5 Digital console lacks a 4K UDH Blu-ray disc drive. As a result, it's slightly thinner than its counterpart. It also sells for $399 ($100 less) and includes a PS5 DualSense controller.

Walmart Xbox Series X restock (coming soon)

Xbox Series X: $499 @ Walmart

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft's new flagship console. It features 12 teraflops of graphics power, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and Blu-ray drive. It runs games at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second with a max of 8K at 120 fps. The Editor's Choice console represents the pinnacle of Microsoft's gaming efforts.

Xbox Series S: $299 @ Walmart

The Xbox Series S is a less expensive and less powerful version of the Xbox Series X. The Series S has a GPU with up to 4 teraflops of output, 10GB of RAM, 512 GB SSD storage, and no disc drive. It has a max resolution of 1440p with 120 fps.

Walmart restock event — tips and tricks

The first thing you'll want to do is create a Walmart.com account if you don't already have one. Enter your address and credit card info so that in the event you score a console, you can quickly checkout. You'll also want to know the correct landing pages for the PS5 at Walmart. (You'll find the links below).

Once the consoles are available at Walmart you'll have to act lightning fast to secure a console and purchase it. However, it's worth noting that Walmart tends to release inventory every 10 minutes. So if you don't score a console on your first try, keep trying.