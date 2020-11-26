Walmart Black Friday 2020: The best deals you can get right now

Walmart Black Friday 2020 is here and the best part is you don't have to line up outside any Walmart stores tonight. This year, Walmart stores will be closed and all the best Walmart Black Friday 2020 deals will be available online. That means you can finish your shopping before the turkey is out of the oven.

November is always a busy month for Walmart, but this week has been an especially epic week for Walmart Black Friday deals. Not only was Walmart the first retailer to offer the AirPods Pro for just $169 (a deal you'll find below), but Walmart Black Friday deals also knocked big-screen 70-inch 4K TVs down to just $478. And whereas other retailers were offering third-tier brands at this price, Walmart's deal was for a name-brand Vizio 4K TV.

Walmart Black Friday 2020 is more than just tech sales. Walmart's also been cooking up a storm in the home department, with discounts on Ninja pressure cookers, robot vacuums, and weighted blankets. Below we've rounded up the best of Walmart Black Friday 2020. Plus, make sure to check our Black Friday deals coverage for all holiday sales.

Walmart Black Friday 2020 — Best sales now

Walmart Black Friday deals

Top Deals

Epic TV deal Samsung 58" 4K Smart TV: was $600 now $398 @ Walmart

Walmart has been killing it when it comes to TV deals. This big screen TV from Samsung can sharpen older footage, with its Crystal processor that upscales content to 4K. On top of that, it's also got HDR support for better color quality.View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $169 @ Walmart

The best AirPods Pro deal of all time is here. Walmart is now selling the AirPods Pro for just $169. That's $80 off and hands-down their cheapest price ever. The sale will last through November 28. However, it's been coming in and out of stock. So make sure to check back if it's currently out of stock. View Deal

Bose Frames Rondo: was $199 now $149 @ Walmart

The revolutionary open-ear audio sunglasses are now reduced at Walmart. In a classic black finish with one-size-fits-all dimensions, not to mention Bose quality audio, these smart shades are a steal. View Deal

Fitbit Versa 2: was $199 now $129 @ Walmart

This fitness sports watch will track your heart rate and daily activity, as well as your workouts your sleep. It's also suitable for swimming, and has in-built Alexa voice control. View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm): was $179 now $119 @ Walmart

Click to get stock alert: The Apple Watch Series 3 remains a brilliant smartwatch due to the up-to-date software and a classy, durable design. This is the lowest price ever for an Apple Watch 3 and one of the best Walmart Black Friday deals you'll find. It may e out of stock, but you can sign up for deal alerts. (And we're sure this deal will resurface a few times over the weekend). View Deal

Google Nest Hub w/ $20 credit: was $89 now $49 @ Walmart

The Google Assistant-powered Nest Hub features a 7-inch display that shows everything from your photos to your local weather. Although other retailers are offering this same price, Walmart's giving you a $20 Vudu credit with your purchase.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Bundle: was $368 now $299 @ Walmart

Click to get stock alert: The Switch is normally priced at $299 on its own (when you can find it in stock). This Walmart Black Friday deal nets you the hard-to-find console along with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (still as good as it ever was), plus three months of Switch Online for just $299. This deal is coming in and out stock. View Deal

iPhone SE: was $399 now $249 @ Walmart

To get the phone for $249, you'll need to buy it through either Straight Talk or True Wireless. The Editor's Choice iPhone SE features a 4.7-inch Retina Display, A13 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear camera, and 7MP front camera. View Deal

Instant Pot 7-in-1 Air Fryer: was $149 now $89 @ Walmart

This mid-size air fryer can roast, broil, bake, and make juicy rotisserie-style chicken. It has a 10-quart capacity, which is enough space to cook food for up to 6 people. It's currently at an all-time price low, which makes it one of the best Walmart Black Friday deals around. View Deal

4K TVs

Cheapest QLED TV! VIZIO 50" 4K QLED TV: was $349 now $298 @ Walmart

The Vizio M-Series is one of the least-expensive QLED TVs we've seen. (QLED TVs provide better color accuracy and brightness than standard LCD TVs). It features Vizio's IQ Active processor, which offers fast response times, low lag, and smooth action scenes. It also has built-in Chromecast and support for both Alexa and Google Assistant. It's one of the best Walmart Black Friday deals we've seen.View Deal

Sceptre 65" 4K TV: was $429 now $379 @ Walmart

It may be a budget TV, but this 65-inch Sceptre TV offers 4K resolution, HDR support, and four HDMI ports. Take note, there's no built-in WiFi, which means you'll need a device in order to stream content. However, if you don't want a smart TV, this deal is as cheap as they get. View Deal

Sanyo 65" 4K Roku TV: was $498 now $398 @ Walmart

This budget TV doesn't offer much in terms of features. For instance, there's no HDR support. However, it's one of the cheapest 65-inch TVs you can get right now and it delivers 4K resolution, our favorite streaming platform, and an unbeatable price.View Deal

JVC 65" 4K Roku TV: was $549 now $449 @ Walmart

This is one of the cheapest 65-inch 4K TVs we've ever seen. Like its smaller 43-inch sibling, it comes with the Roku platform built in. It's currently $130 off its normal retail price. View Deal

Sony 55" 4K Android TV: was $999 now $698 @ Walmart

A 55-inch Sony TV for under $700 is very rare. But that's what Walmart's currently offering in its early Black Friday sale. This 2020 TV features HDR Dolby Vision support, Alexa/Google Assistant/AirPlay 2 support, and a special gaming mode for smooth gameplay. View Deal

Laptops

Mainstream gaming on the cheap Lenovo Legion 5 w/ RTX 2060: was $1,399 now $999 @ Walmart

The Levono Legion 5 packs a lot of power into a sleek black frame, with an Intel Core i7 6-Core procesor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPU that will make quick work of whatever games you throw at it. Scoring an RTX 2060-based laptop at this price is unheard of. View Deal

Lenovo Chromebook S330: was $299 now $159 @ Walmart

This budget Chromebook is best for those with casual computing needs — Google Doc editing, web browsing and YouTube binges. It features a 14-inch LCD, MediaTek MT8173c CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB eMMC storage. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7: was $229 now $169 @ Walmart

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is a mid-range tablet that won't break your budget. It features a 10.4-inch 2000 x 1200 display, Snapdragon 662 CPU, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. It also boasts a Dolby Atmos quad-speaker setup. Add it to your cart and its price drops to just $169, making it one of the best Walmart Black Friday deals you can get. View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 (15"): $499 now $399 @ Walmart

The IdeaPad 3 is a budget laptop with a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD, 2.1GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's just 0.7 inches thin and packs everything you could want from an everyday laptop — including a super low price. It's $100 off. View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: was $1,029 now $749 @ Walmart

Walmart has Microsoft's 2-in-1 on sale at its lowest price ever. Currently, you can get the Surface Pro 7 for just $749. It packs a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) PixelSense display, 10th-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. It's the best price we've seen for this configuration, and the Type Cover is included! View Deal

Gaming

HP Omen Gaming Bundle: was $1,299 now $899 @ Walmart

This HP Omen gaming bundle packs everything you need to jump head first into PC gaming. The laptop sports a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD, Core i7-10750H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 1TB HDD w/ 256GB SSD, and a GTX 1660 Ti GPU. Plus, you also get an Omen 400 gaming mouse and Omen 800 gaming headset. View Deal

Smart Home

Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen): was $49 now $18 @ Walmart

The smart home speaker allows you to check the weather, play music, get reminders, learn about the day's news headlines and control compatible smart lights, thermostats and TVs.View Deal

Lenovo Smart Clock: was $79 now $69 @ Walmart

The Lenovo Smart Clock tells time, but it also a packs Google Assistant display, making it the most clever bedside companion around. Look no further for an awesome holiday gift.View Deal

Roku Ultra LT (4K): was $79 now $59 @ Walmart

The powerful 4K UHD streaming player features a quad-core processor and enhanced voice remote. Watch movies and shows with stunning picture quality that's optimized for your TV. Roku's interface comes with most streaming apps, including Netflix, Disney Plus and Hulu.View Deal

Netgear Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi System: was $200 now $249 @ Walmart

Eliminate Wi-Fi blackspots and keep all your smart home tech connected to the internet -- wherever it may be. This two-pack gets you a router and a satellite extender, covering up to 5,000 square feet of spaceView Deal

Vacuums

Dirt Devil Power Express Upright Bagless Vacuum: was $49 now $29 @ Walmart

Looking for a vacuum that can clean your house, but leave your wallet intact? Walmart has the Dirt Devil Power Express Bagless Vacuum on sale for just $29. The on-board cleaning tools take care of tight spaces and other hard-to-reach areas. The easy-to-empty dirt cup releases with the touch of a button and the filter is rinsable, so the vacuum is easy to maintain.View Deal

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum R100: was $394 now $199 @ Walmart

Deep clean the entire house with this powerful robot vacuum, which can take on debris on floors and carpets. The self-cleaning brushroll removes pet hair from itself, which means no more hair wrap. Plus, the Shark Clean app can help you schedule cleanings of your home. It's one of the best Walmart Black Friday deals we've seen for a robo vac. View Deal

iRobot Roomba 670: was $329 now $179 @ Walmart

Here's a Walmart Black Friday deal to help tidy your home. The Roomba 670 is designed to intelligently and effectively clean those hard to reach of areas of your home. Support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa make it easy to command via voice, and thanks to its Wi-Fi connectivity, you can use the included app to schedule home cleanings.View Deal

Kitchen

Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1: was $99 now $79 @ Walmart

This fast cooking appliance deal might disappear pretty quickly, thanks to a 51% off deal. And with its 6 quarts capacity, you'll have no problem creating big dishes for the family. It's our favorite Instant Pot overall.View Deal

Ninja Foodi Tendercrisp 8-in-1 pressure cooker: was $229 now $139 at Walmart

This pressure cooker does it all: it's an air fryer, and it's also capable of slow cooking, broiling, baking, and roasting. Now $90 off and with a family-size capacity, it's not one to miss.View Deal

Nespresso by De'Longhi VertuoPlus: was $149, now $99 at Walmart

Get Nespresso quality coffee at the press of a button with this espresso maker. It can make up to five drink sizes and expertly brews espresso to alto coffees with barista-style crema. View Deal

Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker: was $37 now $15 @ Walmart

Be your own barista with the super cheap Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker. Normally priced at $37, it's now discounted to just $19, which is an all-time price low. It has a permanent filter and can hold 8 cups of coffee. One of the best cheap Walmart Black Friday deals you'll find. View Deal

Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 Air Fryer: was $199 now $169 @ Walmart

In addition to working as an air fryer, this 4-quart Ninja Foodi can also be used for roasting, baking, and indoor grilling. It's currently $30 off and at its second-lowest price to date. View Deal

Fitness

Fitbit Inspire 2: was $99, now $69 at Walmart

One of the cheapest fitness trackers just got cheaper. With heart rate and step tracking as well as sleep monitoring, the Inspire 2 is ideal for fitness enthusiasts or those who are just getting started. It also has an impressive 10-day battery life. View Deal

