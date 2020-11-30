VPN deals: world's 4 best providers have some of the best Cyber Monday VPN deals today

While the best VPN services aren't always all that cheap, Cyber Monday deals have produced some incredible deals across the board, with all the biggest players offering at least some sort of saving on their subscriptions.

Our top ranked VPNs – ExpressVPN, NordVPN, Surfshark and Hotspot Shield – are currently have some serious savings available on their longest plans, making staying secure online and accessing restricted content even more affordable.

Below, we'll run down what savings the big guns are offering, and starting at just $2.21 a month, you really can make your money go lot further with these VPN Cyber Monday deals.

CHEAPEST EVER PRICE Hotspot Shield: just $2.49 a month – save 81%

Offering the biggest savings compared to normal, Hotspot Shield has dropped to its lowest ever price of just $2.49 a month on its three-year plan. It's the fastest VPN we've ever reviewed, and while it doesn't offer the same sort of user configuration as others, it's simple to use, unblocks just about every streaming service, and boasts a massive 45-day money-back guarantee so you can test it out risk-free. Deal ends: December 2, 2020View Deal

Surfshark: get three months FREE, only $2.21 a month

While Surfshark is already the best cheap VPN, this Cyber Monday deal drops your monthly cost to an excellent $2.21 by throwing in three months free on any two-year plan. Great for streaming, torrenting, and general privacy use, it's well worth checking out. Deal ends: No set end date – but likely soonView Deal

NordVPN: Cyber Monday deal offers three months FREE

Just like Surfshark above, NordVPN is heaping on an extra three months free with a two-year plan. While it's not quite as downright cheap as Surfshark, we rate it as a slightly more capable service thanks to excellent additional security features like Onion over VPN and Double VPN. Deal ends: January 1View Deal

ExpressVPN: three months FREE from the best-ever VPN

ExpressVPN tops our best-of guide thanks to its all-round power and usability, and we think it's best for pretty much anyone. And, while it's a little more expensive than the competition, it more than makes up for it with an unrivalled experience and class-leading support for when things don't quite go as planned. Deal ends: No set end date

View Deal

Why are these Cyber Monday VPN deals so good?

These four providers are the best services we've ever tested, and occupy the top four spots in our guide to the best VPN services.

That's down to a lot of factors, but what separates these from the rest is a combination of ease of use, streaming performance, great apps for tons of devices and, most importantly, rock-solid privacy and security features.

If we were to choose one service over any other, it would be ExpressVPN, but Nord, Surfshark and Hotspot Shield all give it a good run for its money and we'd be happy to recommend any one of these four providers to just about anyone who was asking.