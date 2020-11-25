VPN deal: VyprVPN throws in a whole free year with 2-year plan, now only $1.66/pm

Although not as well-known as some other providers, we think VyprVPN is a decent wildcard choice when it comes to picking the best VPN. With an independently audited no-logging policy and excellent performance in restrictive countries like China as well as the rest of the world, there’s a lot going for this small VPN outfit.

One of the biggest bonuses VyprVPN has going for it is its bargain price, and it's just launched one of the best Black Friday VPN deals we've seen so far. Until the end of November, VyprVPN is offering an whole year free with its two-year plan, which effectively brings the cost down to just $1.66 a month.

To put that into perspective, that’s almost a dollar off its usual monthly price of $2.50, which itself is usually one of the cheapest VPN deals on the market. At this price, there's really not much competition.

If you’re after a bargain VPN with some serious privacy credentials, this VyprVPN deal could be your best chance to of paying well under $2 a month for the next three years. But, as with all the Black Friday deals right now, blink and you’ll miss it – so if you’re keen you should grab this soon before it's all over.

Why is this VyprVPN deal so good?

Although it’s priced like a throwaway app, VyprVPN delivers very well on the privacy side of things – and one thing it has over all the competition is its proprietary Chameleon protocol. Chameleon can evade deep packet inspection and is why Vypr performs so well in restrictive regimes like China and the UAE, and it also helps it deliver excellent streaming VPN performance.

Its VyprDNS system also offers further protection from malicious, snooping 3rd parties and operates exclusively on the VyprVPN network. Keeping everything under one roof is a sure-fire way of ensuring privacy. Plus, the provider also has apps for tons of different devices, including routers, TVs, and niche devices such as Blackphone and Anonabox.

If you’re after our top-rated VPN, we’d always recommend ExpressVPN. With more intuitive apps and a massive 3,000+ servers compared to Vypr’s 700+, it’s a package that can’t be beaten in terms of performance – but at $6.67 a month, it’s considerably more expensive. Surfshark offers a bargain alternative at just $2.21 a month, but unlike VyprVPN it’s not independently audited.

So, if you’re after a super secure VPN for a truly unbeatable price, VyprVPN really is your best option – plus you'll have a 30-day trial to make sure you like the service.