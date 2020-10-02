VPN deal: Save a mega 81% with Surfshark and get the cheapest VPN worth having

Surfshark is one of the best VPN services available today, and has really cemented itself as a Tom’s Guide favorite thanks to its great functionality, clean interface and aggressive pricing.

As our top-rated cheap VPN, Surfshark’s currently priced at just $2.49 a month, which is well below any of its close competitors. You’ll get this great-value deal by signing up to a 12-month plan, which automatically includes another 12 months free.

While this doesn’t match Surfshark’s previous rock bottom cost of $1.99 a month, we can only see the VPN getting more expensive as it becomes more well-known for its stellar privacy and excellent performance, and less as a bargain-basement contender.

This VPN deal doesn’t have an end date, but VPN pricing is notoriously volatile – so we’d still recommend grabbing it sooner rather than later to ensure you don’t get caught out by another price hike.

See which wins in ExpressVPN vs Surfshark

Why is this Surfshark deal so good?

Besides Surfshark’s excellent pricing, it’s a seriously powerful VPN in its own right and shouldn’t be dismissed as a second-rate service. In fact, it ranks third in our overall best VPN services guide, only falling behind behemoths ExpressVPN and NordVPN – both of which are substantially more expensive.

If you love TV, you’ll get a lot of value out of Surfshark’s streaming VPN abilities, and it’s able to unblock Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Peacock and tons more from just about anywhere in the world. Throw in Surfshark's brilliant unlimited connections policy, and it looks like a winner.

If you want the #1 rated VPN on the market, we’d usher you towards ExpressVPN. With almost twice as many servers, a fully audited privacy policy and more configurable apps, it’s still clearly the more premium product – but it’s priced to match at $6.67 a month.

In this price bracket there’s really very little competition though, and if you really can only spare $2.50 a month, Surfshark is the only answer – plus, if you’re not satisfied, you’ll be covered by a 30-day money-back guarantee.