Twitter Is Down (Update: It’s Back!)

Update 3:48pm ET: Twitter is back up after about a 45-minute outage.

Update 3:33pm ET: Twitter's status site now shows that an "active incident" is causing a service disruption on the main site. Twitter is currently investigating the issue. No other details were provided.

Twitter is experiencing an outage.

At around 2:50pm ET, users started seeing an error page when they tried visiting Twitter.com and the Twitter app.

"Something is technically wrong. Thanks for noticing — we're going to fix it up and have things back to normal soon," a message on the website's homepage reads.

Outage report service Down Detector has received more than 45,000 reports from people who are experiencing issues on Twitter.com and the iOS and Android apps. Based on the site's heat map, most of the problems come from users in the United States as well as France and the U.K.

(Image credit: Twitter)

Twitter is currently investigating the issue, but it's unclear how long the site will remain down. Outages are relatively common and typically don't last longer than a few hours.

Twitter last went down in June when a glitch caused problems with the delivery of DM and notifications. But that issue was largely overshadowed by a bug affecting Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp at the same time.

Today was another especially bad for social media sites. This morning, Reddit experienced a global outage that kept thousands of users off the site for more than an hour. Reddit now appears to be back up for all users.