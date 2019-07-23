Twitch Prime Members Buy a Game, Get $15 Credit

We know: Prime Day is history, but Amazon has one more Prime member deal for you.

For a limited time, Twitch Prime members can get a free $15 Amazon credit when they purchase one of four eligible games. The games include The Sims 4 (PC), Fallout 76 (PS4), Last of Us Remastered (PS4), and Starlink (Switch). Each game costs $14.99 (you have to sign into your Prime account to see the discounted price) and 7 days after your purchase, you'll receive a $15 Amazon credit. (You're essentially getting a free game).

Before you snag this deal, make sure that your Amazon Prime and Twitch accounts are connected. (You can do that by signing into your account via this Twitch/Amazon page).

Twitch Prime Member: Buy Game, Get $15 Credit

This deal is valid through July 26 at 9pm (PT). Your $15 Amazon credit expires December 31 at 11:59pm (PT). Game stock is limited, so make sure to act quick if you see a title you want.

Twitch is Amazon's live streaming video platform. Amazon offered numerous Twitch Prime Day deals this year, including discounts on gear and Twitch merch.