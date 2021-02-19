Tim Burton's Wednesday Addams series release date, cast and everything else we know

Wednesday Addams is about to have her day in the spotlight, and Tim Burton's going to be behind the camera. We're going to learn more about the iconic young goth, as Wednesday is coming to Netflix in a new live-action series.

On Wednesday (of course), Feb. 17, Netflix announced a new Wednesday Addams TV series — titled Wednesday — which is being produced with MGM and UA.

While it will definitely have spooky (as well as creepy and kooky) elements, the announcement marked it as a "coming-of-age comedy." So do not expect the young Ms. Addams to lose her sarcastic tone.

The 63 best Netflix shows and TV series

Stranger Things season 4 release date, cast and more

Tim Burton’s Wednesday Addams series story

We know a surprising lot about what Wednesday is about to face. In the announcement, we learned that the eight-episode run ordered by Netflix will see her going to school while dealing with "her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago."

Wednesday doesn't have a release date yet. And since it's in such early stages, we're not expecting it to premiere any time soon.

At this pre-production stage, we're at least a year (if not longer) away from Wednesday's release date. So, think 2022. Because of the pandemic's ongoing effects on filming, 2022 almost feels optimistic.

Tim Burton’s Wednesday Addams series cast and crew

Similarly, Netflix did not spill the beans on who will portray the young Ms. Addams.

That being said, we expect a teenaged talent to fill the role. In a letter posted to Netflix's press site, Y/A director Teddy Biaselli noted that Wednesday will follow its titular character's years "as a student at the peculiar Nevermore Academy."

This seems like it will be somewhere near the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina scene when it comes to the teen drama and suspense category.

According to Netflix's announcement, Al Gough (Smallville, Spider-Man 2) and Miles Millar (also Smallville) pitched the streaming service on the series.

Then, Netflix found out that Tim Burton (Nightmare Before Christmas, Batman) wanted in on it. In fact, Burton was so interested that Wednesday will mark his debut as a TV series director.