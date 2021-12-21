This $1.13/pm VPN deal is the cheapest way to stay private online

Black Friday might be over but there are some awesome deals still alive and kicking when it comes to software and services like the best VPNs. And boy, is this one a doozy.

PureVPN's holiday VPN deal is quite simply the cheapest VPN available right now. At $1.33 a month on the 5-year plan, no other provider can touch it – but don't hit the button just yet.

If you add our exclusive code TECH15 you'll get another 15% off that price, which brings it down to $1.13 a month – that's just $67.96 in total for five years of VPN service.

If you're looking to bag a capable bargain VPN to secure any and all new kit you might be unwrapping in a few days, this feels like the one to go for.

PureVPN | 5 years | $1.13/mo | Code: TECH15 PureVPN | 5 years | $1.13/mo | Code: TECH15

This isn't the first time PureVPN has slashed its price this low, but it's not something we see every day. If you're looking for reliable VPN cover for the cheapest possible price to stay safe online and stream more content, it's the perfect choice. Use code TECH15 to save an extra 15%.

Is this VPN deal good?

VPNs are useful for streaming and PureVPN has a good number of extra features including IPv6 leak protection and decent mobile apps. It's a good mid-range choice.

The big draw for this VPN deal is not necessarily PureVPN itself, but the ridiculously low price – it's one of the very cheapest deals you'll find, so this is a real turn-up.

We understand that many people won't want to sign up for five years and, if that's you, it's worth considering our #1-rated VPN, ExpressVPN. It's $6.67 a month, which is comparatively expensive, but definitely worth it, and it offers a shorter plan with a little more flexibility.

Those in it for the long haul, though, will find that the PureVPN deal pays off. If that's you, then don't forget to use the code TECH15 to save an extra 15% on the 5-year plan with PureVPN.